Andaz Apna Apna Director Rajkumar Santoshi Explains Why Film Tanked At Box Office

Who can forget the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer 1994 comedy film Andaz Apna Apna? It has been almost 29 years since the movie was released in theatres. But till now, the viewers find it fresh and funny every time they watch it. But the irony is that, despite being a cult classic, the film failed at the box office.

Now, according to reports, director Rajkumar Santoshi, in a recent media interaction, shared why the film flopped at the box office which is garnering everyone’s attention.

During a recent conversation, Santoshi said that the film could not do wonders at the box office and it was taken down from theatres about two weeks after its release. He further said that after the release of Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman’s image was that of a romantic hero. He stated, “While Andaz Apna Apna was a completely different story in those days. It has more comedy, adventure, and humour than romance. People took the time to understand this film. When the film was released 29 years ago, the distributors were also newcomers."

Advertisement

Today, at the time of the release of a film, all the people associated with it get busy with promotions, but nothing like this happened at the time of Andaz Apna Apna’s release. Director Santoshi revealed that neither Salman nor Aamir was present in Mumbai for the promotions of the film. The filmmaker shared, “There was no activity related to the film. There was no interaction with the media either. Whatever was to be done for the publicity of the film, that too could not be done. The distributors were also very angry."

The film Andaz Apna Apna ran on its own. Santoshi also talked about its sequel. He remarked, “There is no scope to do anything in its remake. The film looks fresh even today. Whoever tries to make a remake of this evergreen film will drown because it is not possible to make such a film."

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here