AR Rahman Feels Pity For 'New Generation' As He Reacts To China Using AI Bands In Classrooms

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a boon and ban for humans. It does simplify the work but also makes humans lazy to act when it is needed. Now, music maestro AR Rahman has reacted to a similar video on Twitter and expressed that he feels pity for the new generation. The shared video shows that classrooms in China are using AI Bands to monitor the students. The band can detect whether the student is concentrating or not and can even let the teacher know about their emotions.

The video also shows that the classrooms and the school premises have robots to mark the attendance of the students. Now AR Rahman has re-shared the video and wrote, “I pity the new generation… are they blessed and cursed at the same time? Only time will tell."

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet here:

Last year, in a session on the future of content at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) director Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman discussed if artificial intelligence could replace the musician. According to Times Of India, Shekar asked the Oscar-winning music composer if it is possible if the director feeds all of AR Rahman’s music into a machine and instructs it to produce a piece of background music like “Rahman would do."

He simply replied and said that AR of the 90s is very different from AR now. “And those who like my music from the ‘90s say, ‘Oh! He is not doing that stuff.’ But if I do the same stuff, then I will be finished. I need to evolve; I’m the AI (laughs)," he added.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman is receiving praise for his amazing work in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. He is currently working with Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming Maamannan. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in the lead roles. The film is said to be gearing up for its release this June.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here