AR Rahman To Gufi Paintal, Celebrities Who Served The Armed Forces

Working in the prestigious Indian Army is definitely a matter of honour and pride. There is no greater joy than serving your country by joining the Indian armed forces. Not only is the position respectful but it is also equally powerful, which comes with a sense of responsibility. Walking in a similar vein, many celebrities from the film, entertainment, and music world have served the nation by joining the Indian Army, before they achieved stardom in their respective fields. Take a look at five such seasoned stars below who have made us proud.

AR Rahman

Advertisement

Musical maestro AR Rahman has carved a niche for himself in the music fraternity by delivering some soothing and soul-stirring songs, over the years including Jai Ho, Kun Faya Kun, Tu Hai, and Luka Chuppi among others. But do you know that before entering the glam world, AR Rahman served as a pilot in the Royal Indian Air Force? Later when his passion for music took over, he left his former job.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal is a well-known face in Bollywood, having appeared in supporting characters in films including Murder 2, Ghazi, 2 States, and Page 3 among others. Having an army background, Bikramjeet was admitted to the Indian Army in 1989. He retired as a Major in 2002. Bikramjeet made his debut as an actor the following year. He died at the age of 53 on May 2021, after suffering from Covid-related health problems.

Anand Bakshi

Advertisement

Critically-acclaimed lyricist Anand Bakshi’s contribution lies in some pleasant and feel-good songs including Achha To Hum Chalte Hain Do Lafzon Ki Hai, and Kuchh To Log Kahenge to list a few, that are still remembered in the golden chapters of history. The legendary lyricist first joined the Royal Indian Navy in 1944. After the Partition, when his family shifted the base to India, he marked his foray into the Indian Army where he continued to serve till 1956.

Rudrashish Majumder

Advertisement

Actor Rudrashish Majumder appeared in numerous Bollywood productions, including Jersey, Mrs Undercover, Hawa Singh, and Chhichhore. But few people are aware that this gifted actor also enlisted in the Indian army. Rudrashish graduated from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun as well as the National Defense Academy. In 2011, he enlisted in the Indian Army force, and he retired as a Major in 2018.

Gufi Paintal

Senior Indian actor Gufi Paintal is a well-reckoned public figure in the Bollywood industry, known for his compelling performances in a variety of Bollywood films and television shows, including the iconic Mahabharata. Before entering the film world, he spent two years in the Indian Army’s Artillery Division near the China border.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here