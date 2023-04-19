Asha Bhosle To Be Honoured With Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award

Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar bid farewell to the world on February 6 last year. After her death, the Mangeshkar family announced the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award. This award will be given to a person who has made an outstanding and exemplary contribution to their work for the country, people and society. This year, the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award has been announced for veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister.

The Press release from the Mangeshkar family named some other eminent personalities as awardees too. Pankaj Udhas will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his exemplary contribution to Indian music. Marathi actor-director Prasad Oak has been named as the awardee of Vishesh Puraskar for his cinematic contribution. Others include Gauri Theaters of Prashant Damle fan foundation for Best Drama of the Year (Niyam Va Ati Lagu); Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust for Social Service; Granthali Prakashan with the Vagvilasini Puraskar for contribution to literature. Vidya Balan will also be felicitated for her contribution to cinema.

Music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar and singer Usha Mangeshkar — the younger brother and sister of Lata Mangeshkar — said that through these awards, they wanted to honour those who work in a variety of professions including music, drama, art, medicine, and social work. The awards will be given out on April 24, the Memorial Day of their father and theatre-music veteran Deenanath Mangeshkar. The event will be presided over by Hridaynath.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan has been run by the Mangeshkar family for over three decades now. It is a public charitable trust that honours and felicitates veterans in different fields. The trust gives away various awards of different names; and the Lata Dinanath Award, which was started last year, will be given to just one person each year.

