At 8.3, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Tops IMDB Rating

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently dominating headlines for her recently released film Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and collected Rs 265 crore worldwide so far. The diva has received the top spot in IMDB ratings. Aishwarya’s film has left behind Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra’s recently released ventures. Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received a 7.2 rating on IMDB. Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan has got an IMDB rating of 6. Ranbir’s film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar received a rating of 6.6 on IMDB. Priyanka’s web series Citadel received a rating of 6.5 on IMDB.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has received appreciation from the audience for her dual role of Princess Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi. Besides the audience, the diva’s colleagues from the entertainment industry have also praised her. Anil Kapoor tweeted his experience of watching the film on May 2. He tweeted that Aishwarya was brilliant in a difficult role. The actor mentioned that the sequel is a gripping drama and watching it was an exhilarating experience. He appreciated Vikram’s acting, the music, and the scale on which Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been made.

Her husband and actor Abhishek tweeted that he feels proud of his wife and this film is her best performance so far. He called the film fantastic and appreciated the other team members as well.

A user tweeted that except for Aishwarya and Vikram’s acting, there is nothing to see in this film.

Apart from Aishwarya and Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others have essayed key roles. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others have also played pivotal roles in the sequel. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise is based on the novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. A.R. Rahman has scored music for this magnum opus directed by Mani Ratnam. Divya Prakash Dubey and B. Jeyamohan are associated with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise as writers.

