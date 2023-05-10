At Adipurush Trailer Launch, Kriti Sanon Corrects Paparazzo Who Said 'Jai Shree Ram'

The makers of Adipurush, Om Raut’s highly anticipated mythological drama, have released its new trailer. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Prabhas plays Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita and Saif Ali Khan plays the character of Lankesh in Adipurush, which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared at the trailer launch event and several videos surfaced on the internet. One such video is gaining a lot of traction on social media and has been shared by one of the popular paparazzi accounts called Voompla. The video shows Kriti Sanon coming from the car and entertaining the event. One of the paparazzi screamed, “Jai Shree Ram" and to that, Kriti corrected him and said, “Jai Siya Ram." While posting the video, Voompla wrote, “Jai siya ram!" says Sanon as she arrives for the trailer launch of Adipurush today!

Kriti wore a beautiful white saree with a red, yellow and golden border for the event. She wore it with a bright yellow blouse and a matching dupatta. She opted for a tidy hair bun, kept her makeup minimal and completed her appearance with understated jewellery.

At the trailer launch event, Kriti Sanon as Janaki was a sight to behold. The actress embraced the persona of Janaki as if it were tailor-made for her, exuding beauty and grace.

Although the Adipurush trailer was released last year, it received criticism for the poor quality of its visual effects. As a result, the film’s release date was pushed to fine-tune the VFX. The new trailer has reignited interest in the film among fans who are eagerly awaiting its release.

Talking about her other upcoming projects, in addition to Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Ganapath, The Crew and an untitled film opposite Shahid Kapoor.

