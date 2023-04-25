Birthday Special: How Arijit Singh Gained Overnight Stardom After Tum Hi Ho Song

Singer Arijit Singh turns 35 today. His soulful voice has kept the audience enthralled for many years. In his career span stretching over a decade, he has already crooned about 221 songs in Bollywood. He first won the hearts of the judges and viewers in the Indian reality show - Fame Gurukul in 2005, when he was just 18. He also participated in Indian Idol, but he had to wait for a long time to finally get the attention and success he deserved. Today, let’s take a look at his journey.

Arijit Singh grew up in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. He received his training in classical music under a classical musician named Rajendra Prasad Hazari. Arijit participated in the reality shows, not because he wanted to be a part of the Bollywood music industry, but to check if he is good enough. He gradually progressed in his career and became a self-taught music programmer.

Under music composer Pritam’s guidance, he sang Raabta for the movie Agent Vinod. It was the song Duaa from the movie Shanghai that brought Arijit Singh to the attention of music composers, which paved the path of his hit song that shaped his career. The song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 catapulted Arijit Singh to fame overnight and he became a musical sensation. His song Phir Le Aaya Dil from Barfi earned him his first Filmfare nomination in 2013.

His songs Tose Naina Lage and Kabhi Jo Badal Barse which were released around the same time too received adulation from the audience. Ever since Arijit Singh’s musical career graph just kept moving up. He kept giving superhit songs back to back. He is considered to be among the top 5 hit singers in India. He has also been honoured with around 68 awards for his musical repertoire.

Recently, he received immense praise and became the buzz of the town for his song Kesariya from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One - Shiva. While the movie was a hit, the song too became a super hit among the young generation. He was nominated for the Best Playback Singer award at the IIFA Awards.

