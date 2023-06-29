Bobby Deol Spotted With Wife Tanya In Casual Outfit, Fans Call Them 'Young'

After enjoying the wedding festivities of Sunny and Pooja Deol’s son, Karan Deol, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya Deol went for an outing. The couple was spotted outdoors by the paparazzi on Wednesday evening and they both looked absolutely stunning in their casual outfits. Bobby Deol has always been known for his charm and good looks. The actor seems to be ageing in reverse. The duo was seen stepping out together, and they certainly turned heads with their impeccable sense of style.

Bobby Deol, who has been making a strong comeback in the film industry, showed off his effortless fashion choices once again. He was dressed in a simple yet fashionable ensemble, flaunting his muscular body in a black vest and blue ripped denim. On the other hand, Tanya looked elegant in a double-layered top which she paired with a blue skirt with a front slit.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Reacting to the beauty of Bobby’s wife despite her age number, a user wrote, “His wife looks very young and beautiful."

Another one commented, “His wife still looks twenty."

“Both looking so good especially his wife looks younger, fresh and gorgeous," a social media user wrote.

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol crossed paths for the first time during a meeting with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in 2009. Recalling their initial encounter, Tanya shared, “I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday’s house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn’t pay me, he kept saying he’d take me out for a meal. I was like What’s wrong with this guy?".

Advertisement

Later on, Bobby called Tanya at an odd hour when she was fast asleep. Still groggy, she answered the phone and casually told him that she would call him back the next day. To her surprise, Bobby responded with, “You don’t know who I am?"