Entertainment News Highlights: Raghav Reacts to Shehnaaz Dating Rumours, SRK Makes Rs 200 Cr as Pathaan Remuneration?

Entertainment News Highlights: After days of speculations, Raghav Juyal has finally addressed the rumours of him dating Shehnaaz Gill. The actor, in a recent interview, said that he is here to work and his attention is on the films he is working on. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan earned a whopping Rs 200 crore remunerations via profit margin from Pathaan.

Former actress Sana Khan has issued a clarification after a video of her husband allegedly dragging her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

On the other hand, congratulations are in order for R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan who won more medals and made everyone proud once again at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. Along with 5 gold medals, Vedaant also brought home 2 PB’s. Madhavan like a proud father shared his happiness with the world on social media.

Elsewhere, Palak Tiwari is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline” at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her. Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has said that Salman Khan doesn’t have any rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set.

In other news, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by American dancers at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us,” he said.

