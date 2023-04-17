Trends :Aaron CarterDebina BonnerjeeVarun Dagar ThrashedNikki TamboliAditi Bhatia
Entertainment News Highlights: Raghav Reacts to Shehnaaz Dating Rumours, SRK Makes Rs 200 Cr as Pathaan Remuneration?

Entertainment News Highlights: Ram Charan finally breaks silence on not dancing to Naatu Naatu at the 95th Oscars.

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Raghav Juyal on Shehnaaz Gill dating rumours, Shah Rukh Khan's fees for Pathaan revealed?

Published By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 22:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Apr 17, 2023 21:44 IST

Nikki Tamboli drops pictures from a sexy photo shoot

Nikki Tamboli raised temperatures with her latest photo shoot. The actress is best known for her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. See pics here.

Nikki Tamboli shares new pics from her hot shoot.
Apr 17, 2023 20:09 IST

BTS: J-Hope Debuts Buzz Haircut Hours Before Military Enlisting, Tells ARMY 'I’ll Come Back Well'

BTS member J-Hope took to Weverse and Instagram to reveal he has got the military haircut done hours before his enlistment. Read more here.

BTS: J-Hope to enlist for his compulsory military training on Tuesday.
Apr 17, 2023 19:13 IST

Ranbir Kapoor And Bobby Deol Wrap UK Schedule Of Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol cut cake as the wrap the UK schedule of Animal.

Apr 17, 2023 18:57 IST

BTS: OT7 reunion in cards thanks to J-Hope?

BTS member J-Hope is set to enlist for military service on Tuesday if a comment by Jin is to go by. Read more here.

BTS singers Jungkook and Jin return home ahead of J-Hope’s military enlistment.
Apr 17, 2023 18:23 IST

Saif Ali Khan Gets Captured At The Airport

Saif Ali Khan was earlier captured outside Mumbai airport. Have a look :

Apr 17, 2023 18:18 IST

Palak Tiwari talks about her viral statement about Salman Khan

Palak Tiwari made the headlines after she said that Salman Khan had a strict dress code for women on the sets of Antim. Read more here.

Palak Tiwari claifies his statement about Salman Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Apr 17, 2023 18:13 IST

Palak Tiwari Raises The Mercury Levels In Her Denim Crop Top And Pants, Watch Video

Palak rocked the denim on denim look in a denim crop top paired with boot cut pants. She went for minimal makeup and let her gorgeous mane loose. Read more here.

Palak Tiwari looked gorgeous in a denim on denim look.
Apr 17, 2023 17:41 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Siddharth Is All About Magic And Love

On Siddharth’s birthday, Aditi shared a heartwarming video with him and also penned a beautiful birthday note for him. Read more here.

Apr 17, 2023 17:01 IST

Palak Tiwari Smiles And Poses For Paparazzi In Mumbai

Palak Tiwari who will be making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was captured by paparazzi. She looked chic in black baggy denim jeans and matching top.

Apr 17, 2023 16:48 IST

Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia Brutally Trolled for Flaunting Cleavage at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Netizens call Arbaaz Khan’s GF Giorgia Andriani’s look ‘awful’ as she arrived for Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party. Read more here.

Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani gets trolled at a party. Photo : Viral Bhayani
Apr 17, 2023 16:32 IST

Trisha Krishnan Looks Like A Vision To Behold

Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, Trisha Krishnan looked all things mesmerising in a traditional attire.

Apr 17, 2023 16:27 IST

Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner At Jonas Brothers' London Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner watched their husbands perform at the Jonas Brothers concert that was held in the Royal Albert Hall of London on Friday night. Read more here

Priyanka Chopra posed with sis-in-law Sophie Turner.

.

Apr 17, 2023 16:09 IST

Honey Singh Shares Shah Rukh Khan 'Didn't Like Lungi Dance Initially', Says, 'He Took Three Days To Decide'

Chennai Express starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2013. Read the story here.

Shah Rukh Khan and Honey Singh performing

Apr 17, 2023 16:05 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Partying With Bradley Cooper's Ex-Girlfriend Irina Shayk At Coachella

As per a report in ET, the two were spotted being affectionate towards each other among a crowd of other partygoers at the Neon Carnival. Read more here.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk dated for four years.
Apr 17, 2023 15:42 IST

IPL 2023: Suhana Khan Caught Cussing At KKR vs MI Match, Fans Say 'Good That She Is Passionate'

Suhana Khan was captured by the camera mouthing an expletive post Ishan Kishan’s wicket during Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Read the story here.

Suhana Khan cussing after Ishan Kishan’s dismissal during KKR vs MI IPL 2023 match.

Apr 17, 2023 15:26 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari Shares A Fun Video With Rumoured Boyfriend Sidhdarth

Aditi Rai Hydari has the sweetest birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth.

Apr 17, 2023 15:26 IST

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Drank Till He Fell 'Unconscious' Knowing Alcohol Is Free On Flight

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke of how he was on cloud nine during his first overseas flight. Read more here

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke of the fact how he was on cloud nine during his first overseas flight!

.

Apr 17, 2023 15:07 IST

Parineeti Chopra Says 'Jaldi Shayad' As She Talks About Marriage, Kids in Viral Video

An old video of Parineeti Chopra talking about ‘marriage and kids’ is going viral on social media. Read more here.

Apr 17, 2023 14:26 IST

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun's IPL debut

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar after the latter made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians on Sunday against KKR. Read more here.

Apr 17, 2023 13:57 IST

Lara Dutta Reveals Mahesh Bhupathi Had Proposed Her Without A Ring, 'I Looked At Him And Said...'

Lara Dutta recalled her first ever meeting with Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi and how it led to a beautiful love story. Read the story here.

Lara Dutta shares how Mahesh Bhupathi proposed her for the first time.

Apr 17, 2023 13:52 IST

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Dating 42-year-old Kang Dong-won?

BLACKPINK member Rosé is rumoured to be dating South Korean actor Kang Dong-won. The duo shared a 16-year age difference. Read more here.

Apr 17, 2023 13:36 IST

Vicky Kaushal's New Pics Leave Fans Awestruck

Vicky took to Instagram to drop new pictures and they have the fans gasping for breath! Check them out:

Apr 17, 2023 13:32 IST

Diljit Dosanjh poses with Diplo at Coachella

After a video of Diplo dancing during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, the international artist was seen posing with the Punjabi superstar backstage. Diljit shared a picture of the same along with a few other BTS pics from the concert.

Apr 17, 2023 13:25 IST

Nick Jonas Adorable Moment With Daughter Malti Marie's 'First Soundcheck' At London Concert Will Melt Your Heart

Nick Jonas dropped some pictures from his recent concert that also featured his adorable daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Read the story here.

Nick Jonas keeps daughter Malti Marie Jonas close to himself in his recent concert.

Apr 17, 2023 13:25 IST

Prateik Babbar’s Birthday Post For Girlfriend Priya Banerjee Is All Things Love

Actor Prateik Babbar wished his girlfriend Priya Banerjee in the sweetest way possible on her birthday. Read more here

Actor Prateik Babbar wished his girlfriend Priya Banerjee in the sweetest way possible on her birthday.

.

Apr 17, 2023 12:50 IST

Diljit Dosanjh's Coachella Debut Leaves Bollywood Stars in Awe; Kareena Goes 'Uff'

Kareena Kapoor posted Diljit’s video on her Instagram Stories and applauded him. She captioned it, “The OG. Ufff". Read more here

Bollywood celebrities can’t stop raving about Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella performance.

.

Apr 17, 2023 12:43 IST

Sana Khan Reacts to Husband 'Dragging' Her in Viral Video, Says 'I Know It Looks Weird...'

Sana has since responded to the viral video and clarified her stance. Read more here.

Many have expressed concern over Sana Khan, who’s expecting her first child, appearing ‘breathless’ in a viral video.
Apr 17, 2023 12:39 IST

Jazzy B Calls Bollywood 'Unprofessional' in Viral Video, Says 'They Don't Even Tell You...'

Although Jazzy B has been associated with Bollywood films in the past, he has maintained a distance from the industry in recent years. Read more here

While many artists are enthusiastic about working in Bollywood, there are exceptions like Jazzy B, who doesn’t share the same excitement.

.

Apr 17, 2023 11:52 IST

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar make stylish appearance at Iftar party

Gauahar Khan looked stunning in a green suit as she arrived at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party along with her husband Zaid Darbar.

Apr 17, 2023 11:26 IST

Ram Charan's wife Upasana says they had 'different life' pre-RRR

In an exclusive chat with News18, Upasana Konidela opens up on acing maternity fashion and RRR’s big win at the 95th Academy Awards. Read the full interview, here.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting their first baby together.

Read more

Entertainment News Highlights: After days of speculations, Raghav Juyal has finally addressed the rumours of him dating Shehnaaz Gill. The actor, in a recent interview, said that he is here to work and his attention is on the films he is working on. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan earned a whopping Rs 200 crore remunerations via profit margin from Pathaan.

Former actress Sana Khan has issued a clarification after a video of her husband allegedly dragging her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

On the other hand, congratulations are in order for R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan who won more medals and made everyone proud once again at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. Along with 5 gold medals, Vedaant also brought home 2 PB’s. Madhavan like a proud father shared his happiness with the world on social media.

Elsewhere, Palak Tiwari is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline” at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her. Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has said that Salman Khan doesn’t have any rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set.

In other news, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by American dancers at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us,” he said.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

