Entertainment News Highlights: Raghav Reacts to Shehnaaz Dating Rumours, SRK Makes Rs 200 Cr as Pathaan Remuneration?

Published By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 22:11 IST
Mumbai, India
Nikki Tamboli raised temperatures with her latest photo shoot. The actress is best known for her participation in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. See pics here.
BTS member J-Hope took to Weverse and Instagram to reveal he has got the military haircut done hours before his enlistment. Read more here.
Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol cut cake as the wrap the UK schedule of Animal.
BTS member J-Hope is set to enlist for military service on Tuesday if a comment by Jin is to go by. Read more here.
Saif Ali Khan was earlier captured outside Mumbai airport. Have a look :
Palak Tiwari made the headlines after she said that Salman Khan had a strict dress code for women on the sets of Antim. Read more here.
Palak rocked the denim on denim look in a denim crop top paired with boot cut pants. She went for minimal makeup and let her gorgeous mane loose. Read more here.
On Siddharth’s birthday, Aditi shared a heartwarming video with him and also penned a beautiful birthday note for him. Read more here.
Palak Tiwari who will be making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was captured by paparazzi. She looked chic in black baggy denim jeans and matching top.
Netizens call Arbaaz Khan’s GF Giorgia Andriani’s look ‘awful’ as she arrived for Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar Party. Read more here.
Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, Trisha Krishnan looked all things mesmerising in a traditional attire.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner watched their husbands perform at the Jonas Brothers concert that was held in the Royal Albert Hall of London on Friday night. Read more here
.
Chennai Express starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan was released in 2013. Read the story here.
As per a report in ET, the two were spotted being affectionate towards each other among a crowd of other partygoers at the Neon Carnival. Read more here.
Suhana Khan was captured by the camera mouthing an expletive post Ishan Kishan’s wicket during Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Read the story here.
Aditi Rai Hydari has the sweetest birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth.
Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke of how he was on cloud nine during his first overseas flight. Read more here
.
An old video of Parineeti Chopra talking about ‘marriage and kids’ is going viral on social media. Read more here.
Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar after the latter made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians on Sunday against KKR. Read more here.
Lara Dutta recalled her first ever meeting with Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi and how it led to a beautiful love story. Read the story here.
BLACKPINK member Rosé is rumoured to be dating South Korean actor Kang Dong-won. The duo shared a 16-year age difference. Read more here.
Vicky took to Instagram to drop new pictures and they have the fans gasping for breath! Check them out:
After a video of Diplo dancing during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, the international artist was seen posing with the Punjabi superstar backstage. Diljit shared a picture of the same along with a few other BTS pics from the concert.
Nick Jonas dropped some pictures from his recent concert that also featured his adorable daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Read the story here.
Actor Prateik Babbar wished his girlfriend Priya Banerjee in the sweetest way possible on her birthday. Read more here
.
Kareena Kapoor posted Diljit’s video on her Instagram Stories and applauded him. She captioned it, “The OG. Ufff". Read more here
.
Sana has since responded to the viral video and clarified her stance. Read more here.
Although Jazzy B has been associated with Bollywood films in the past, he has maintained a distance from the industry in recent years. Read more here
.
Gauahar Khan looked stunning in a green suit as she arrived at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party along with her husband Zaid Darbar.
In an exclusive chat with News18, Upasana Konidela opens up on acing maternity fashion and RRR’s big win at the 95th Academy Awards. Read the full interview, here.
Entertainment News Highlights: After days of speculations, Raghav Juyal has finally addressed the rumours of him dating Shehnaaz Gill. The actor, in a recent interview, said that he is here to work and his attention is on the films he is working on. Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan earned a whopping Rs 200 crore remunerations via profit margin from Pathaan.
Former actress Sana Khan has issued a clarification after a video of her husband allegedly dragging her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
On the other hand, congratulations are in order for R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan who won more medals and made everyone proud once again at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. Along with 5 gold medals, Vedaant also brought home 2 PB’s. Madhavan like a proud father shared his happiness with the world on social media.
Elsewhere, Palak Tiwari is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline” at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her. Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has said that Salman Khan doesn’t have any rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set.
In other news, RRR star Ram Charan expressed his desire to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu during the 95th edition of the Oscars. The song was performed by American dancers at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, accompanied by live singing from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The actor praised the dance troupe for their fantastic performance, and while he was ready for the opportunity, he was unsure why he wasn’t called. “I was 100 percent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us,” he said.
Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here