Can You Guess The Actress From Her Childhood Photo With Amitabh Bachchan?

Fans are always keen to know every single detail about the lives of their favourite celebrities, other than their films or series. Be it celebs’ fitness regime, net worth, education qualification or childhood stories, every single aspect of a star’s life intrigues fans. Social media is now one of the platforms where these B-Town celebs often share a glimpse of their whereabouts, be it their vacations to working the sets or what they do on their off time. Celebs’ childhood pictures also keep trending. Stars often share throwback pictures of themselves on social media. Recently, another such childhood picture of a Bollywood actress has been doing rounds on the internet.

Actress Raveena Tandon, who was recently conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu shared a childhood picture of herself last year, on the 80th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan. The photo has resurfaced yet again, grabbing netizens’ eyeballs.

From the series of photos in the post, the monochrome picture shows Raveena sitting on her father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon’s lap, while she looks at the camera. Beside them, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting and looking dashing in a three-piece suit that he paired with a tie.

The caption of the post reads, “Happy happy Birthday and love! Amitabh Bachchan Sir! Wishing you Health, Happiness, and love always. Legend will always be in awe, since then to now, no one was, or will ever be you (sic)!"

Raveena Tandon and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in the 2001 thriller Aks, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee, and was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Raveena will be next seen in the romantic comedy film titled Ghudchadi. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in pivotal roles. Big B was last seen in Goodbye. He has a slew of interesting projects including the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

