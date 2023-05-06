Trends :The Kerala StoryRajnikanthShehnaaz GillShiv ThakareRam Charan
Did You Know Actress Raima Sen Is Related To Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekward III of Baroda?

Raima Sen is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma.

May 06, 2023

One of the most renowned actresses of the 60s and 70s, Suchitra Sen, is the mother of actress Moon Moon Sen, who is known for her movies like Sheesha and Andar Baahar to name a few. Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma. The couple is parents to the Choker Bali actress Raima Sen. She has been a part of showbiz for some time, and rarely do people know about her rich ancestry. Did you know that Raima Sen is related to Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda?

Here is everything you need to know about Raima Sen and her royal ancestry.

Raima Sen often used to grab headlines for her personal life and outspokenness. She has followed in the footsteps of her grandmother and mother but did not get the expected success in the film industry. Apart from Bengali cinema, the actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam industries as well.

Raima Sen’s father is Bharat Dev Varma, who belongs to the Royal Family of Tripura. As per reports, Raima’s paternal grandmother, Ila Devi was the princess of Cooch Behar. Ila Devi’s younger sister is Gayatri Devi, who was the Maharani (Queen) of Jaipur. Ila Devi’s mother Indira Devi happened to be the only daughter of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda.

Raima Sen ventured into Bollywood with the movie Godmother, which was critically acclaimed, but her minor role, plus Shabana Azmi’s powerful screen presence overshadowed her. She was next seen in Daman, where she played the role of Raveena Tandon’s daughter. She received much appreciation for her role. However, it was Rituporno Ghosh’s Chokher Bali that was her breakthrough. Later, films like Parineeta and Kaagaz Ke Phool caught the audience’s attention.

She has also appeared in movies like Anubhav Sinha’s Dus, and Manorama Six Feet Under opposite Abhay Deol. She starred in Bengali movies like The Bong Connection, Baishe Srabon, and Hrid Majharey, a movie based on the works of William Shakespeare. In 2016, she was seen in Bollywood Diaries, and then in the web series The Last Hour, which also starred Sanjay Kapoor.

The actress will be next seen in the movie NRI Wife, which will also star the Maine Pyar Kiya star, Bhagyashree. What’s interesting to note is that even Bhagyashree belongs to a royal family.

