Did You Know Varun Dhawan Studied At Bombay Scottish School?

From being Karan Johar’s student in the year 2012 to now being one of the leading men in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has come a long way. It’s been over a decade since the actor has entertained us with his on-screen characters. But do you know how he started his education and his plans? Because the actor turned 35 today, let’s get some inside deets on this occasion.

Varun Dhawan left Mumbai after completing his high school education at a Scottish school, and he then moved to England to begin his college studies. Varun Dhawan returned to Mumbai to pursue his passion after earning his business management degree from Nottingham Trent University. Being an actor was Varun Dhawan’s lifelong dream, and he was exposed to action and cuts from the beginning because he grew up close to his father’s sets. He, just like his father, chose the artistic route and launched his career in 2012 as Student Of The Year.

In 2014, Varun Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2 were released and both performed well at the box office. The 2015 movie, Badlapur, featured Varun in probably his most serious avatar, receiving much-deserved appreciation.

His next, Sujit Sircar’s 2018 film, October, was also a hit. The actor was most recently seen in Bhediya, which performed well at the box office. The main character, played by Varun Dhawan, is Bhaskar, a werewolf by night who searches for treatment for his illness. The female lead is played by Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee has a significant supporting part.

Varun will be next seen in the remake of Citadel, an American drama series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. Varun Dhawan, Apporva Arora, Shruti Seth, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the leading characters in Citadel India. Currently, the team is staying in London.

