Dil To Agnieepath, Four Highest Grossing Films Of 1990

The year 1990 had several hits in the Hindi film industry. Films like Aashiqui, Swarg, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Baaghi, etc. were all released in the same year and were great hits at the box office. The music in these films also became quite popular among the audience.

The year also saw fierce competition among some stars, and one such incident involved Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. They both wanted to release their films, Dil and Ghayal, respectively, on the same day. Aamir asked Sunny to postpone the release, but he declined. However, both films did well at the box office. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also had two releases in 1990, and both of them were hits.

Here are the four highest-grossing films of 1990 that received a lot of love from the audience: -

Dil: The film Dil, which was released on June 15, 1990, clashed with Sunny Deol’s Ghayal. became the year’s biggest grosser. When it was released, it earned great reviews from critics, who praised the soundtrack and the performances of the cast. According to media reports, the film’s budget was around Rs 2 crore and it went on to earn around Rs 20 crore at the box office.

Ghayal: Sunny Deol’s Ghayal was one of the most popular action-drama films of 1990. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Dharmendra. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also had Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Amrish Puri, Moushumi Chatterjee, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri, Sharat Saxena, and Sudesh Berry in important roles. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore and earned Rs 20 crore at the box office.

Aaj Ka Arjun: Aaj Ka Arjun was a 1990 crime-drama film that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. The film was directed and produced by KC Bokadia and was the third-highest-grossing film of 1990. Reportedly, the film was a remake of the 1988 Tamil film En Thangachi Padichava. The total box office collection of this film was around Rs 13 crore.

Agneepath: Agneepath was one of the most iconic films of Amitabh Bachchan’s career. It was directed by Mukul Anand and jointly written by Santosh Saroj and Kader Khan. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Singh, and Neelam Kothari in prominent roles. It earned around Rs 10.25 crore at the box office.

