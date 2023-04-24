Drew Inspiration From Rekha, Aishwarya Rai For Babuji Bhole Bhale Song: Wamiqa Gabbi

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently won recognition for her work in the drama series, Jubilee. She performed the role of a woman named Nilofar, who progressed from an aspiring actress to an accomplished actress. The audience praised her song Babuji Bhole Bhale, and it has gained a lot of traction on social media. Wamiqa recently discussed the song in an interview with a media portal and claimed that to prepare for it, she drew inspiration from stars like Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She said, “Playing a character from a period drama is extremely tricky because we tend to caricature people as we have seen in the movies. However, the dance sequences are different, since they used to have very subtle movements and heavy eye and facial expressions. To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekhaji, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again to prepare for the peppy jazzy number Babuji Bhole Bhale."

Advertisement

Within just a few weeks, the video has received over 50,000 views and the users have filled the comments section with love. One of them said, “From the moment I heard this in the trailer I knew Amit Trivedi & Sunidhi Chauhan are gonna make us dance to it." Another said, “Outstanding work by dear wonderful Ms Kausar Munir, the lyricist - a classic club song in which Wamiqa Gabbi’s character warns of the world’s tricky ways. Reflection of our societies in 2023, and I am sure the series will be a hit with the tracks for Jubilee. Good luck to the crew of Jubilee."

Advertisement

Jubilee, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and was co-written by him and Soumik Sen, has been made by Andolan Films in collaboration with Phantom Studios and Reliance Entertainment. Set on the backdrop of Indian cinema in the 40s and 50s, it centres on the lives of those who aspire to succeed in the Hindi film industry. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video. Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Nandish Sandhu, and Sidhant Gupta are seen in pivotal roles in Jubilee.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here