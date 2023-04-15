From Shanti To Saaho: A Look At The Journey Of Mandira Bedi On Her Birthday

Mandira Bedi, one of the accomplished actresses on both the small and big screens, is celebrating her 51st birthday on April 15. As she continues to defy the odds and break boundaries, Mandira Bedi remains a true inspiration for women.

She started her career in 1994 with the serial Shanti that aired on Doordarshan. After Shanti, Mandira worked in popular serials like Aahat, Aurat, Ghar Jamai and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She made her debut in the film industry in 1995 with the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where she garnered much attention for her stunning appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

While Mandira didn’t get many leading roles after DDLJ, she continued to shine on screen. Over time, she has not only become a popular actress but also one of the most fashionable celebrities in India.

She is very active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans with her new projects. On January 5, she posted a reel announcing a show ‘Cricket ka Ticket’ on Colors and she looked stunning in a pink pantsuit.

On November 2, 2022, the actress shared a photo on social media in which she juxtaposed her appearance from 2003 and 2022. Donning the same white saree she wore during the World Cup in 2003, she looked absolutely beautiful and exuded a gorgeous aura.

Mandira caught everyone’s attention when she made her debut as a cricket presenter in 2003, using her charm and knowledge to explain the intricacies of the game in a new and engaging way.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the television presenter discussed her experience hosting pre-match cricket shows. She mentioned that she often received disapproving glances from several cricketers, who seemed to question the relevance of her questions. Despite this, they often gave unrelated answers, leaving her feeling dismissed and unheard.

But, her passion to keep going makes her an inspiration to millions of women. Mandira eventually won over everyone with her warm personality and infectious enthusiasm. Her fashion sense was also a topic of discussion, particularly her eye-catching sarees paired with stylish sleeveless blouses. Mandira’s ability to connect with her audience and her unwavering dedication to her craft has made her a beloved figure in the world of cricket and beyond.

Coming to her personal life, she tied the knot with director Raj Kaushal in 1999. After 12 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a son. Mandira once shared in an interview that she was worried about the impact of motherhood on her career, particularly since she gave birth at the age of 39. However, she continued to work hard and remained committed to her passion for acting and presenting. Mandira and Raj later decided to expand their family through adoption, and they welcomed a daughter into their lives. Their journey of love and parenthood has been an inspiration to many. Sadly, her husband Raj Kaushal passed away in 2021.

The actress was last seen in the movie The Tashkent Files.

