From Tere Naam To Ghajini, A Look At Hindi Remakes Of South Movies

Bollywood has seen many south remakes long before Vikram Vedha, Kabir Singh and Singham. And, today, we are here to talk about some of the hit films that you probably had no idea were remakes of South movies.

1.Hera Pheri (2000)

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri was a mega-hit at the box office. The movie was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. But did you know that it is actually the Hindi remake of a Malayalam movie? Hera Pheri was a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking starring Saikumar Mukesh and Innocent Vareed Thekkethala.

2.Tere Naam (2003)

Salman Khan as Radhey Mohan and Bhumika Chawla as Nirjara left the audience astounded with their performances on the silver screen in 2003. But, this Satish Kaushik directorial is actually a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Sethu, which starred Vikram Abitha and Sivakumar.

3.Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Anil Kapoor headlined Nayak: The Real Hero was directed by S. Shankar. The political drama also starred Rani Mukerji and Amrish Puri. It was the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Mudhalvan and was helmed by the same director.

4.Swades (2004)

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades featured Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi in lead roles. While the superhit movie was based on true incidents, it was a remake of the Kannada film Chigurida Kanasu.

5.Ghajini (2008)

A.R. Murugadoss’s Ghajini was a super hit. It starred Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles. The strong and gripping storyline with major twists and the actor’s stellar performance earned accolades from viewers and critics. It is a Hindi remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. The Tamil version starred Suriya, Asin and Nayanthara.

