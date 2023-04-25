Happy Birthday, Arijit Singh: A Look At His Lesser-Known Love Life

Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today, on April 25. He has given the audience many timeless hit songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Kesariya, Pachtaoge, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Ik Vaari, Raabta, and Aashiqui Aa Gayi. His soulful voice has mesmerised people of all ages in the country and has ruled the hearts of his fans and music lovers. Arijit Singh, also referred to as the voice of this generation, has distinguished himself as one of the greatest singers of this era by carving out a lasting position for himself. His calm, deep voice always melts the heart and ignites a raging storm of emotions. He has always kept his personal life away from the limelight. According to reports, Arijit Singh was working as a music programmer in 2013 when he got married to singer Ruprekha Banerjee, his co-contestant on his first reality show, Fame Gurukul. The marriage between the duo did not survive very long. The couple soon got divorced. According to some sources, Arijit’s decision to get married for the first time was an impulsive one.

After a bitter divorce from his first wife, Arijit Singh started dating his childhood friend Koel Roy. The couple tied the knot on January 20, 2014, at Tarapeeth temple in West Bengal, following the Bengali wedding rituals. Since then, they have been happily married.

Advertisement

Arijit had kept his marriage celebrations under wraps. Only a few members of the Hindi film industry received invitations. According to reports, Pritam, who helped Arijit plant his roots in the Bollywood music industry, was the only public figure who attended his wedding with Koel Roy.

Arijit Singh was last seen performing during the opening ceremony of this year’s Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad. After completing his performance, Arijit was seen touching MS Dhoni’s feet as a way of showing respect to the Indian cricket legend. This gesture by Arijit Singh was admired by the internet.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here