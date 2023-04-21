Happy Birthday Tahir Bhasin: How The Actor Got His Big Bollywood Break With Mardaani

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has now made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry. He has been a part of some successful projects and has also proven his worth as an actor. Tahir made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2014 hit film, Mardaani. He played an antihero in the film opposite Rani Mukerji. Today, as he turns 36, let’s take a look at his journey into the film world.

Tahir revealed in an earlier interview that his audition for Mardaani went on for three months. He portrayed the role of Karan Rastogi, a Delhi-based human trafficking kingpin. Even though he worked alongside Rani, who portrayed Shivani Shivaji Roy, a senior inspector in the crime branch of the Mumbai police who sets out to hunt down Rastogi, Tahir’s character received both popular and critical acclaim. Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Tahir also said that it was a new challenge for him to play the role of Karan Rastogi in Mardaani. Tahir added that it was his first film, and he had to portray the character with full conviction. He said that the character was a bit difficult and that it pushed him out of his comfort zone. He further added, “I am a happy guy in real life, but to play someone who’s in the shadows, constantly looking for surveillance and like seeing whether he’s being followed, it took a while to get into the skin of that character (sic)."

Tahir was first featured in a short film in 2012 that was developed by the students of FTII. He played smaller roles in films like Kismat Love Paisa Dilli and Kai Po Che! Tahir also played a prominent role in the film Chhichhore. In 2022, Tahir had a dream year, as he had a hattrick of hit films and shows on the OTT platforms and one theatrical release. Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, and Loop Lapeta — all his OTT releases received good reviews. He also portrayed the character of Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s 83 that same year.

Tahir’s last release was Netflix’s Loop Lapeta, which was directed by Aakash Bhatia and had Tapsee Pannu as the female lead.

