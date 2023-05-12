Hema Malini Praises Pushpa Actor Allu Arjun, Here's What She Said About His Looks

We all have seen the amount of love South films are receiving across the globe, from RRR’s foot-tapping song receiving Oscars to Pushpa- The Rise making us all go gaga over Allu Arjun’s performance in it. Not only fans are unstoppable in praising him but Bollywood’s Dream Girl also couldn’t stop herself. Yes, you read it right. Hema Malini has acknowledged her admiration for Allu Arjun’s work.

In an interview, Hema Malini recently remarked, “I also saw Pushpa: The Rise, aur bada maza aaya dekhke (loved the film). Many people have performed the dance move inspired by Allu Arjun’s stroll in the film. I enjoyed his performance as well. Then I watched him in another film and realised what a good-looking man he is. In Pushpa, he looked so rustic and distinct wearing a lungi. He played such a villain, yet he is the hero!"

She further said, “It’s admirable that he volunteered to wear such a costume and play the character. Hamare Hindi film heroes thodi na aisa dikhenge (our Hindi film actors won’t do this). I remember in Razia Sultan, Dharamji had to look darker and he was hesitant."

These remarks from such a well-known actress in the industry said a lot about Allu Arjun’s aura as a performer and as a human being, which is not limited to only South India but has a charm that extends across the country and beyond. Apart from his on-screen appearance, Allu Arjun is often appreciated for his grounded attitude and ability to interact with both fans and celebrities.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects include the second instalment of Pushpa: The Rise. Pushparaj’s first look from the upcoming Pushpa 2: The Rule was recently revealed. The makers commemorated the beginning of Pushpa’s dominion all over the world by pulling off an amazing campaign to showcase the style. In addition, the superstar recently announced an untitled movie with producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

