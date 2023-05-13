Here’s Why Feroz Khan Refused To Work In Prakash Mehra’s Hera Pheri

Feroz Khan was one of the most popular actors of his time. The late actor was known for his suave style and personality on the silver screen. Before walking the path of a director, he had worked as an actor in various films in the Hindi film industry. Feroz Khan started his career with smaller roles in the 1960s and worked his way up to grabbing lead roles in films.

However, many producers and filmmakers avoided working with him because of his stubborn attitude. There was a perception in the industry that Feroz Khan was a difficult actor to work with. It has been reported that the actor of yesteryear had his own principles and he was uncompromising on that.

According to reports, popular director Prakash Mehra was making a film named Hera Pheri in 1976, and he wanted to cast Amitabh Bachchan and Feroz Khan in the lead roles. However, Feroz Khan had refused the offer. Reportedly, it was found that the actor followed a principle that he wouldn’t be working on Sundays. The film had schedules that involved working on Sundays as well and that’s the reason for the seasoned actor not to be a part of the film. After that, the role that was planned for him went to Amitabh Bachchan, and his role went to Vinod Khanna.

Feroz Khan had always been in the news for his upfront nature. According to reports, during the shoot of Oonche Log in 1965, actor Raaj Kumar was advising him to say his dialogues in a particular way. Feroz found it a bit intrusive and said, “you do your work, and I’ll do mine."

Feroz Khan then turned to direction and made his directorial debut in 1972 with the action thriller Apradh. The film, which was shot in Germany, was a huge success. In 1974, Feroz directed Dharmatma, an unofficial remake of The Godfather. The film starred Prem Nath and Feroz Khan in the lead roles. But, it was his 1980 film, Qurbani that brought him critical acclaim as a filmmaker.

He was last seen in the 2007 hit film, Welcome. The actor passed away in 2009 at the age of 69 due to lung cancer.