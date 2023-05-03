Himani Shivpuri Shares Her 'Inspiring Moment' With Madhuri Dixit On Hum Aapke Hain Koun Sets

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun is considered one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood. It was headlined by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit and also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Renuka Shahane and Anupam Kher, among many others. The multi-starrer movie had many interesting behind-the-scenes stories that left the audience amused. Recently, actress Himani Shivpuri shared her “inspiring moment" with Madhuri Dixit.

The veteran actress reminisced about her work experience with stars of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She recollected an incident when she worked in Sooraj Barjatya’s one of the hit movies of all time and spoke about the memorable time she had while working with Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan. She also mentioned how she was never neglected even though she was a newcomer in the industry back then.

In an interview, Himani Shivpuri talked about her first day on the set of the movie. She said that the director Sooraj Barjatya took her to the sets of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, where Madhuri was present with her staff. She continued that he introduced her to the actress. She added, “Sooraj ji said, ‘This is Himani Shivpuri. She is a very experienced actor’." Himani further said, “Madhuri Dixit got up and that was a very inspiring moment for me because she was the number one heroine and she got up."

After doing a few more films with the Aaja Nachle actress, Himani concluded that Madhuri is not just a good actress but also a beautiful person inside and out. Himani played the role of the wife (Razia) of Doctor Kaka (Satish Shah) in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Himani marked her Bollywood debut in 1984 with the movie Ab Ayega Mazaa. Soon after, she signed up for the role of Bijli in a TV film starring Shah Rukh Khan titled, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. In her long career, apart from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the actress has starred in many famous movies like Anjaam, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and others. She was last seen in the TV series Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

