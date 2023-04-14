His Daughter Vanshika Kaushik Broke Down Again And Again: Satish Kaushik's Nephew

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik left us on March 9, 2023, following a cardiac arrest. The entire industry was completely taken aback by his unexpected death, days after attending the Holi party at Javed Akhtar’s house. Satish was arguably one of the most adaptable performers in Indian film history, whether it was for his famous roles or his enduring collaborations with Govinda and numerous other actors. While the influence of his acting is well known, he was also a fantastic filmmaker who gave Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arguably the best film of his career, Tere Naam.

Satish Kaushik would have turned a year older on April 13, 2023, but as they say, fate had other plans, and everyone mourned his loss on his 67th birthday yesterday. The late actor’s nephew, Nishant, spoke candidly about his uncle’s death and discussed how his loss affected his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. Nishant shed some insight on the tragic situation by talking about how painful it is for her to lose a parent at such a young age.

Advertisement

Vanshika Kaushik had been sobbing uncontrollably for a few days, and Nishant also claimed that she was sorely mourning her father on his birthday. Vanshika also drew a card for him, and the nephew added that it was difficult to watch her cry. Revealing her thoughts about her father’s absence, he said, “In the past few days, Vanshika Kaushik has broken down again and again. Yesterday, too, she cried a lot, and Chachiji had to put her to sleep. She is missing Satish Ji, and says ‘Papa’s birthday has come, but he is not here’. She has even made a card for him."

Further in the same conversation, Nishant acknowledged that celebrating his uncle Satish Kaushik’s birth anniversary is really difficult for him and his entire family. Describing how his birthday fell a month after his demise, and because everyone was still in sorrow, no one knew what to do. Vanshika and her family members, according to Nishant, are clinging to their memories of his uncle and are crushed by the realisation that he is no longer with them.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish, posted a video of countless priceless photos with the late actor on the occasion of the actor’s birth anniversary. Anupam included a sorrowful letter with the video in which he expressed how much he misses him. An excerpt from the same could be read as, “Shashi aur Vanshika ke saath vaali seat Khaali hogi."

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here