How Dimple Kapadia’s Marriage Caused Problems In The Shooting Of Bobby

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has had a thriving career in films, becoming a national sensation with her very first film Bobby. The 1973 movie, directed by Raj Kapoor also marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor as a lead actor although he had appeared in a small role earlier in Mera Naam Joker. Dimple was just 15 years old when she appeared in Bobby and the more intriguing fact remains that she was married to superstar Rajesh Khanna even before her first film was released.

Rajesh Khanna met Dimple at a party and was smitten by her charm, proposing marriage almost immediately. Dimple could not refuse the proposal of the reigning superstar of the Hindi film industry at that time and the pair got married despite the 16-year age gap between them.

However, their marriage posed a problem during the filming of Bobby. Due to her wedding, Dimple had mehendi on her hands which was an issue for the narrative and continuity of the film. Raj Kapoor devised a way to get around the issue and Dimple was asked to hide her hands in quite a few scenes of the movie. In one of the songs from the movie, Dimple is seen hiding her hands again and again. Although no one confirmed the report, it was widely reported during that time that the reason for this was to hide the mehendi in her hands.

After appearing in just one film, Dimple temporarily quit the industry as Rajesh Khanna did not want her to work in films after marriage. However, the marriage did not last long after differences cropped up between the two. In 1982, they separated and Dimple made a comeback to films with Saagar, which reunited her with her Bobby co-star Rishi Kapoor. Kamal Haasan also played a pivotal role in the film. She has had glorious second innings since then, appearing in both commercial as well as parallel cinema. Dimple had two daughters with Rajesh Khanna, Rinkie Khanna and Twinkle Khanna, who is married to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

