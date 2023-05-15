How Saif Ali Khan Fared In An Experimental Role In Go Goa Gone

Saif Ali Khan is all geared up to play the character of an antagonist in his next cinematic venture, Adipurush. The official teaser of the Prabhas-starrer has offered us glimpses of Saif’s villainous avatar as Lankesh. Just a month-long wait, before we catch the visual splendour before our eyes in the movie theatres. While fans are excited to watch Saif in a negative character in Adipurush, the 52-year-old is not new to playing experimental roles. Earlier, Saif wowed us with his acting chops in the 2013 comedy horror Go Goa Gone. Here’s how the film transpired.

Saif seems to be drawn toward out-of-the-box films. Be it portraying a happy-go-lucky man in Hum Tum or playing a dark character in Omkara, the B-town star surely knows how to be on top of his A-game. With Go Goa Gone, Bollywood’s first zombie film, Saif won hearts with his hilarious and grumpy on-screen avatar Boris, a zombie hunter who happened to rescue a group of friends.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the filmmakers in an interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed that after they approached actors to play a part in the movie, they rejected the proposal after hearing the bizarre script. No one wanted to act in a first-time-made zombie film. That’s when Saif came to the rescue. When the marks offered the actor the role of Boris in the film, Saif’s honest answer was that it was indeed a “stupid" idea but he was ready to take the risk.

As is evident, Go Goa Gone, made on a budget of Rs 19 crores, became a hit in the theatres. The audience loved the new take on zombie films, inspired by Hollywood. Saif’s character was also much appreciated, with the masses being unable to get over his blonde hair in the film. Later, in an interview with Pinkvilla Saif revealed that he did not even charge money for Go Goa Gone, keeping the budget in mind.

Speaking of Adipurush, the film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Helmed by Om Raut, and produced under the banners of AA Films, the mythological drama is slated to hit the big screens on June 16.