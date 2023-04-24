How Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Convinced Her Parents For Their Marriage

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for more than three decades, and although they have one of the most renowned marriages in Bollywood, there was a time when Gauri’s parents were not supportive of her choice to marry Shah Rukh. During an interview in 2008, Gauri revealed that her parents were clearly against the idea of her marrying Shah Rukh.

When Gauri married Shah Rukh, she was only 21 years old while he was 26. In an interview on the show First Ladies With Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she mentioned that they were very young when they decided to get married.

Furthermore, she noted that it was not easy to convince her parents since Shah Rukh was from a different religion and was going to join the film industry. To make her parents feel more comfortable, they changed Shah Rukh’s name to Abhinav, hoping they would think he was a Hindu. Gauri now admits that this was a silly and childish thing to do.

Advertisement

Gauri and Shah Rukh had been in a relationship for several years before they tied the knot. Later, they became parents to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, although AbRam was not yet born during the interview. Gauri discussed how their children celebrate both religions’ festivals, and for them, it is an enjoyable experience. She expressed that the children think it is fantastic.

Gauri revealed that they have a wonderful way of celebrating both religions’ festivals. During Diwali, she takes the lead in the pooja ceremony, and the rest of the family follows her, while during Eid, Shah Rukh leads, and everyone else follows him.

Gauri finds this practice beautiful and said that their children enjoy both festivals equally. She further added that their kids are more likely to follow Shah Rukh’s lead when it comes to religious celebrations and that they love both Diwali and Eid.

In a 2013 interview with Outlook Turning Points, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his children’s religious identity and how he responds to their questions about it. He said that he often tells them that they are Indians first and their religion is humanity. He also mentioned singing an old Hindi film song, “Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega - insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega", to them set to the tune of Gangnam Style.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here