How Sunny Deol Reacted To Hema Malini Marrying His Father Dharmendra

Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra, who was widely known as He-Man for his athleticism, has always dazzled his audiences with his acting and superior features. However, his personal life has also been in the spotlight. He married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, in 1954, but the actor fell in love again and married actress Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife. During his second marriage, the Sholay star was already a father to four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. Now, it has been reported that when his eldest son, Sunny Deol, got to know about his father’s second marriage, he lost his cool.

According to rumours, Sunny Deol was so angry that he had decided to pay Hema Malini a visit. However, Prakash Kaur revealed that these were baseless rumours and that she had never given such an upbringing to her children. She also mentioned in an earlier interview that she has a lot of respect for her husband. But she doesn’t understand whether she should blame Dharmendra and Hema Malini or her own fate. She added that she knows that no matter how far her husband goes, he will always come back to his family when they need him.

Advertisement

Currently, the situation in their family has improved a lot, and everyone lives like a happy family.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra met while filming Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. Their pairing became quite popular with fans, and they were frequently cast opposite each other after that. The couple fell in love while working together. According to reports, because the actor did not divorce Prakash Kaur, he converted to Islam and then married Hema Malini.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Gadar 2. It is the remake of the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Ameesha Patel as the female protagonist.