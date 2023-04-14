How Yesteryear Star Shashi Kapoor’s Good Looks Hampered His Career

Bollywood has witnessed several actors marking their presence in the industry. Some of them achieved fame and received fans’ love, but couldn’t establish themselves as seasoned actors. One such actor, belonging to the legendary Kapoor family, was Shashi Kapoor. He was disappointed when he couldn’t get experimental roles as compared to his contemporary, superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Shashi Kapoor was a popular name in the industry. He even got a lot of films, but the problem was that he got roles that emphasised his looks or appearance more. He was not offered experimental roles, which frustrated him.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor worked in 16 films together. Amitabh was quite popular for his versatility and depth in the characters, while Shashi Kapoor was mostly chosen for his good looks. Even in the hit film Deewar, Amitabh was given the character of the older brother, even though he was younger in reality than Shashi Kapoor. The makers felt that Shashi wouldn’t fit Amitabh’s character.

Shashi wanted to break away from his image of a good-looking man and thus, acted in films like Junoon, Kalyug, and Utsav; but this didn’t help.

Shashi Kapoor was the youngest son of Bollywood legend Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor were his brothers. Being from a film family, he started at a very young age under the direction of his father. He worked as a child artist in films like Aag and Awara. Later, he also worked as an assistant director on Sunil Dutt’s debut film, Post Box 999. He made his acting debut in the 1961 film Dharamputra and became a famous hero in the 1960s. He was considered one of the best-looking actors in the industry.

In the later years, his personal life affected his career. Shashi was deeply affected by his wife, Jennifer Candle’s death. He stopped paying attention to his health and suffered from obesity. Gradually, his health deteriorated and he passed away in 2017 at the age of 79.

