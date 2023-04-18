Entertainment News Highlights: Ileana D'Cruz Pregnant; Samantha's Career 'Over'; Honey Singh and Tina Thadani Break Up?

Fans are waiting for more details.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam failed to work its magic at the box office. The film, which stars Samantha and Dev Mohan, was expected to do good business but has not lived up to the expectations. Following the debacle, veteran producer-director Chittibabu claimed that Samantha’s movie career is “finished”. The producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine” has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics” to promote her movies.

Honey Singh has also been ruling headlines on Tuesday. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, the singer-rapper has parted ways with his girlfriend Tina Thadani. Reportedly, they have also unfollowed each other on social media. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.

A video is going viral showing Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde seated together. In the video, Jahnvi appeared to be chatting with Pooja while Shehnaaz was seated in between. The interaction led fans to believe that Janhvi was ‘ignoring’ Shehnaaz.

In other news, Parineeti Chopra has everyone’s attention since the news of her dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha made the headlines. The actress was recently seen making her way out of a popular celebrity manager’s office in Mumbai on Monday night with a silver band on her ring finger. The band was spotted amid rumours of the actress’s impending wedding.

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first Vada Pav. In a picture shared on Twitter, Dixit and Cook were seen seated at the restaurant, sharing a heartfelt moment with a Vada Pav in their hands. Sharing the picture, the Devdas actress wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Cook retweeted the photo along with a review of the meal. “Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a video of Shehnaaz Gill is going viral showing her shouting at her security guard. In the video, the actress was shouting at him after he pushed a few fans who were trying to take selfies with her aside.

