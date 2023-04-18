Entertainment News Highlights: Ileana D'Cruz Pregnant; Samantha's Career 'Over'; Honey Singh and Tina Thadani Break Up?

Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 21:28 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Highlights: Ileana D’Cruz left everyone completely surprised on Tuesday when she announced that she is expecting her first baby. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures to reveal that she is pregnant with her first baby. The actress shared a picture of a onesie along with a necklace with the words ‘mama’ written on it. Read More
Karan Johar has dismissed reports claiming that Dharma Productions is making Dhadak 2. Recently, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and issued a statement in this regard. Check here:
On Tuesday, Ormax Media released a list of the 5 most anticipated films of the year. And guess what? Pushpa 2 topped the list. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi) has made its place at the top in the list of Most awaited Hindi films as on April 15, 2023. Read more here.
Shehnaaz Gill takes a selfie with ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan. The two are gearing up for the release of their movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Singer and rapper Honey Singh has reportedly parted ways with his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani. Read more here.
One of our favourite actresses in BTown, Kajol, made an appearance in the city and drove away our Tuesday blues. The actress also made us travel back in time with her causal salwar look bringing back memories from her 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Read more here.
Sonam Kapoor is still breastfeeding son vayu, not ‘Pushing’ herself to lose baby weight. Read more here.
When Sreejita De enjoyed a day by the bay. “Wild and free just like the sea! 😍"
Aditya Chopra is reportedly preparing to introduce Sharvari Wagh in YRF Spy Universe. Read more here.
Sonu Sood is always helping people and is often seen stepping out from his house to hear their grievances.
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a throwback video from her appearance on Aamir Khan’s TV show, Satyamev Jayate. She claimed that Aamir used to be her ‘best friend’ and further alleged that their equation changed after her infamous battle with Hrithik Roshan. Read more here.
The actress was seen wandering in the lanes of Varanasi. Along with her was Raghav Sharma. Well, other details are not shared till now.
After dating KL Rahul for many years, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with him in January. On his birthday, the actress shared a bunch of dreamy photos and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing ". Read more here.
Dipika Chikhila has been winning her fans’ hearts with her latest video. She shared it on her Instagram handle.
Armaan Malik shared a picture with Apple CEO Tim Cook on his Instagram handle.
Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is seen doing exercise.
Soon after Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy, her past relationships grabbed everyone’s attention. The Bollywood diva was last linked with Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Prior to this, she was also in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. Read more here.
Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic scene on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat. Read more here.
BTS singer Jungkook has reportedly donated 1 billion won (over Rs 6.3 crore) to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. Read more here.
Athiya Shetty calls KL Rahul her ‘biggest blessing’.
Krushna Abhishek has been offered The Kapil Sharma Show yet again but the deal couldn’t come through. He exited from the show last year. Read more here.
Recently, Prince Narula took to his Instagram stories and mentioned that he has been misquoted by several media portals. He claimed that he is not ‘supporting or disrespecting’ anyone in Roadies and is rather here for the audience only. Read more here.
Amid snow-capped mountains and pine trees, Malaika Arora poses for a happy candid.
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt have landed in legal trouble. A cheating case has been filed against the two at the direction of a metropolitan magistrate court after K Sera Sera Productions filed a complaint against them. Read more here.
Shah Rukh Khan joins his family to pose for a number of frame-worthy photos. The actor posed solo with Aryan and Suhana as well. See all pics here.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has been through thick and thin, but it’s still going strong. Read more here
BTS member J-Hope enlisted for his military training on Tuesday. His fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to bid him farewell. See pics here.
BTS member J-Hope enlists for military training on Tuesday, April 18. Fans are bidding him an emotional farewell on Twitter. A section of fans were also feeling emotional seeing that it is raining in South Korea on the same day as Hobi’s enlistment. Read more here.
Saif Ali Khan finally begins the shooting of his next film NTR 30. Pictures from the set has gone viral.
Ileana D’Cruz announces her pregnancy. The actress’s mother shared her thoughts on the pregnancy announcement. Read more here.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam failed to work its magic at the box office. The film, which stars Samantha and Dev Mohan, was expected to do good business but has not lived up to the expectations. Following the debacle, veteran producer-director Chittibabu claimed that Samantha’s movie career is “finished”. The producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine” has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics” to promote her movies.
Honey Singh has also been ruling headlines on Tuesday. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, the singer-rapper has parted ways with his girlfriend Tina Thadani. Reportedly, they have also unfollowed each other on social media. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.
A video is going viral showing Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde seated together. In the video, Jahnvi appeared to be chatting with Pooja while Shehnaaz was seated in between. The interaction led fans to believe that Janhvi was ‘ignoring’ Shehnaaz.
In other news, Parineeti Chopra has everyone’s attention since the news of her dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha made the headlines. The actress was recently seen making her way out of a popular celebrity manager’s office in Mumbai on Monday night with a silver band on her ring finger. The band was spotted amid rumours of the actress’s impending wedding.
Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first Vada Pav. In a picture shared on Twitter, Dixit and Cook were seen seated at the restaurant, sharing a heartfelt moment with a Vada Pav in their hands. Sharing the picture, the Devdas actress wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Cook retweeted the photo along with a review of the meal. “Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, a video of Shehnaaz Gill is going viral showing her shouting at her security guard. In the video, the actress was shouting at him after he pushed a few fans who were trying to take selfies with her aside.
