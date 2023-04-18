Trends :Moonbin Death LIVEKaran TackerHaarsh LimbachiyaaThalapathy VijayVarun Dagar Thrashed
Entertainment News Highlights: Ileana D'Cruz Pregnant; Samantha's Career 'Over'; Honey Singh and Tina Thadani Break Up?

Entertainment News Highlights: From Ileana D'Cruz announcing her pregnancy to producer making shocking statements about Samantha, here's the biggest Bollywood news of the day.

Ileana D'Cruz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Honey Singh

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 21:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News Highlights: Ileana D’Cruz left everyone completely surprised on Tuesday when she announced that she is expecting her first baby. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures to reveal that she is pregnant with her first baby. The actress shared a picture of a onesie along with a necklace with the words ‘mama’ written on it. Read More

Apr 18, 2023 15:04 IST

Karan Johar Dismisses Dhadak 2 Reports

Karan Johar has dismissed reports claiming that Dharma Productions is making Dhadak 2. Recently, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and issued a statement in this regard. Check here:

Karan Johar’s Instagram story.
Apr 18, 2023 21:28 IST

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Become The Most Awaited Film Of 2023

On Tuesday, Ormax Media released a list of the 5 most anticipated films of the year. And guess what? Pushpa 2 topped the list. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi) has made its place at the top in the list of Most awaited Hindi films as on April 15, 2023. Read more here.

Pushpa 2 and Jawan are all set to release this year.
Apr 18, 2023 21:23 IST

Shehnaaz Gill Takes a Selfie With 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan

Shehnaaz Gill takes a selfie with ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan. The two are gearing up for the release of their movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Apr 18, 2023 20:09 IST

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani Break Up: Report

Singer and rapper Honey Singh has reportedly parted ways with his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani. Read more here.

Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina in December last year. (Photo: Instagram)
Apr 18, 2023 19:37 IST

Kajol Brings Back Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Memories With Her Latest OOTD

One of our favourite actresses in BTown, Kajol, made an appearance in the city and drove away our Tuesday blues. The actress also made us travel back in time with her causal salwar look bringing back memories from her 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Read more here.

Apr 18, 2023 19:13 IST

Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Her Life Post Pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor is still breastfeeding son vayu, not ‘Pushing’ herself to lose baby weight. Read more here.

Sonam Kapoor opens up on embracing motherhood in a latest interview.
Apr 18, 2023 18:47 IST

Sreejita De Is Making The Most Of Her Beach Vacay

When Sreejita De enjoyed a day by the bay. “Wild and free just like the sea! 😍"

Apr 18, 2023 18:34 IST

Sharvari Wagh To Join YRF Spy Universe

Aditya Chopra is reportedly preparing to introduce Sharvari Wagh in YRF Spy Universe. Read more here.

Aditya Chopra is reportedly planning to introduce Sharvari Wagh in YRF Spy Universe.
Apr 18, 2023 18:26 IST

Sonu Sood Steps Out To Help Netizens; Fans React

Sonu Sood is always helping people and is often seen stepping out from his house to hear their grievances.

Apr 18, 2023 17:51 IST

Kangana Ranaut Says Aamir Khan Was Her 'Best Friend'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a throwback video from her appearance on Aamir Khan’s TV show, Satyamev Jayate. She claimed that Aamir used to be her ‘best friend’ and further alleged that their equation changed after her infamous battle with Hrithik Roshan. Read more here.

Kangana Ranaut shares a throwback video from her appearance on Aamir Khan’s TV show, Satyamev Jayate. (Photos: Instagram)
Apr 18, 2023 17:49 IST

Disha Patani Looks Cool In Casuals As She Gets Spotted With Raghav Sharma In Varanasi

The actress was seen wandering in the lanes of Varanasi. Along with her was Raghav Sharma. Well, other details are not shared till now.

Apr 18, 2023 17:42 IST

Athiya Shetty Hugs Husband KL Rahul, Calls Him ‘Biggest Blessing’ On His Birthday; Photos

After dating KL Rahul for many years, Athiya Shetty tied the knot with him in January. On his birthday, the actress shared a bunch of dreamy photos and penned a heartwarming note which read, “Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing ". Read more here.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul cuddle and snuggle together. (Image: Instagram)
Apr 18, 2023 17:33 IST

Dipika Chikhlia Sings Popular Song ‘O Mere Sanam’; Fans React

Dipika Chikhila has been winning her fans’ hearts with her latest video. She shared it on her Instagram handle.

Apr 18, 2023 17:20 IST

Armaan Malik Poses With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Armaan Malik shared a picture with Apple CEO Tim Cook on his Instagram handle.

Apr 18, 2023 16:50 IST

Soha Ali Khan Gives Us Major Fitness Goal In This Video

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is seen doing exercise.

Apr 18, 2023 16:48 IST

Ileana Reportedly Dating Katrina’s Brother

Soon after Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy, her past relationships grabbed everyone’s attention. The Bollywood diva was last linked with Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. Prior to this, she was also in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. Read more here. 

Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone in the past. She was recently linked with Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel too.
Apr 18, 2023 16:42 IST

Fahmaan, Sumbul, Nikki Tamboli Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Iconic Scene

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nikki Tamboli recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s iconic scene on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat. Read more here.

Apr 18, 2023 16:36 IST

BTS singer Jungkook wins hearts with his massive donation to Seoul hospital

BTS singer Jungkook has reportedly donated 1 billion won (over Rs 6.3 crore) to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. Read more here.

Apr 18, 2023 16:25 IST

Apr 18, 2023 15:43 IST

Krushna Abhishek confirms being offered TKKS return

Krushna Abhishek has been offered The Kapil Sharma Show yet again but the deal couldn’t come through. He exited from the show last year. Read more here.

Krushna Abhishek confirms he was offered The Kapil Sharma Show again.
Apr 18, 2023 14:23 IST

Prince Narula NOT Supporting Rhea Chakraborty In Roadies

Recently, Prince Narula took to his Instagram stories and mentioned that he has been misquoted by several media portals. He claimed that he is not ‘supporting or disrespecting’ anyone in Roadies and is rather here for the audience only. Read more here.

Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula will be a part of Roadies 19.
Apr 18, 2023 14:15 IST

Malaika Arora Is Making The Most Of Her Vacay

Amid snow-capped mountains and pine trees, Malaika Arora poses for a happy candid.

Apr 18, 2023 13:56 IST

Vikram Bhatt, Daughter Krishna In Legal Trouble

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt have landed in legal trouble. A cheating case has been filed against the two at the direction of a metropolitan magistrate court after K Sera Sera Productions filed a complaint against them. Read more here.

A cheating case has been filed against Vikram Bhatt and his daughter. (Photo: Instagram)
Apr 18, 2023 13:33 IST

Shah Rukh Khan poses with family in new pics

Shah Rukh Khan joins his family to pose for a number of frame-worthy photos. The actor posed solo with Aryan and Suhana as well. See all pics here.

Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with his family for pics.
Apr 18, 2023 12:47 IST

When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Can Always Count On Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has been through thick and thin, but it’s still going strong. Read more here

In an old video, SRK can be seen speaking about the care and concern Salman has for him.

.

Apr 18, 2023 12:36 IST

BTS: OT7 comes together to bid J-Hope farewell

BTS member J-Hope enlisted for his military training on Tuesday. His fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to bid him farewell. See pics here.

BTS member J-Hope enlists in military.
Apr 18, 2023 11:33 IST

BTS: J-Hope to enlist for military today

BTS member J-Hope enlists for military training on Tuesday, April 18. Fans are bidding him an emotional farewell on Twitter. A section of fans were also feeling emotional seeing that it is raining in South Korea on the same day as Hobi’s enlistment. Read more here.

BTS: J-Hope is enlisting for military training. (Pic: Twitter)
Apr 18, 2023 11:28 IST

Saif Ali Khan Begins Shoot For NTR 30

Saif Ali Khan finally begins the shooting of his next film NTR 30. Pictures from the set has gone viral.

Apr 18, 2023 10:39 IST

Ileana D'Cruz's mother reacts to her pregnancy

Ileana D’Cruz announces her pregnancy. The actress’s mother shared her thoughts on the pregnancy announcement. Read more here.

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on Tuesday.
Apr 18, 2023 09:20 IST

Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant

Fans are waiting for more details.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam failed to work its magic at the box office. The film, which stars Samantha and Dev Mohan, was expected to do good business but has not lived up to the expectations. Following the debacle, veteran producer-director Chittibabu claimed that Samantha’s movie career is “finished”. The producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine” has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics” to promote her movies.

Honey Singh has also been ruling headlines on Tuesday. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, the singer-rapper has parted ways with his girlfriend Tina Thadani. Reportedly, they have also unfollowed each other on social media. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.

A video is going viral showing Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde seated together. In the video, Jahnvi appeared to be chatting with Pooja while Shehnaaz was seated in between. The interaction led fans to believe that Janhvi was ‘ignoring’ Shehnaaz.

In other news, Parineeti Chopra has everyone’s attention since the news of her dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha made the headlines. The actress was recently seen making her way out of a popular celebrity manager’s office in Mumbai on Monday night with a silver band on her ring finger. The band was spotted amid rumours of the actress’s impending wedding.

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first Vada Pav. In a picture shared on Twitter, Dixit and Cook were seen seated at the restaurant, sharing a heartfelt moment with a Vada Pav in their hands. Sharing the picture, the Devdas actress wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Cook retweeted the photo along with a review of the meal. “Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a video of Shehnaaz Gill is going viral showing her shouting at her security guard. In the video, the actress was shouting at him after he pushed a few fans who were trying to take selfies with her aside.

