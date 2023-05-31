Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Kulhad Pizza In Indore, ZHZB Co-Star Vicky Kaushal Joins Her Too

Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with co-star Vicky Kaushal. After seeking Mahakal’s blessings in Lucknow and Ujjain, the duo visited Indore for the next leg of promotions. From performing on the streets to entertaining their fans, Sara and Vicky have been a part of numerous activities. Oh and how could have they missed relishing the local street food? They were spotted relishing the renowned poha-jalebi of Indore at 56 Dukan. Their foodie shenanigans also featured the mouth-watering kulhad pizza and twisted potato at Chappan Dukan.

Holding a delicious kulhad pizza, in a video Sara said, “Kulhad Pizza, the definition of Hatka, isse rhenga hum Bachke." Replying to this, Vicky, pointing towards the twisted potato, said, “the representative of Sara, how twisted Sara is."

She shared the clip, on Instagram Stories, along with a caption: “Vicky Kaushal doesn’t mean this. He’s my friend. I promise."

Before this, the duo were grooving to their movie’s trending song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye in an auditorium in Indore. “Back to where it all began. Lots and lots of love to and from," Sara wrote.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been visiting various religious places to seek blessings for the success of their film. The actress uploaded a picture of herself with Vicky Kaushal in which the two were captured offering prayers. While Sara was dressed in a white salwar kameez, Vicky, on the other hand, chose a brown t-shirt and black pants. In the caption, she simply wrote “Jai Bholenath" and accompanied it with a folded palms emoticon.

Recently, Vicky and Sara also promoted their film at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first project together. The film, set in Indore, features Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as a married couple. The ensemble star cast also includes Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi. Co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it has been directed by Laxman Utekar. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has a bunch of films in the line-up, including Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.