Internet Compares Nysa Devgn's Hindi With Aaradhya Bachchan's; Watch Here

Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, grabbed the headlines after she sued certain YouTube channels for showing fake news related to her health. Now, the star kid is in the limelight again. Internet users came across an old video of the 11-year-old and were in awe of her grasp of the Hindi language. And now, they have pitted her against Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s 20-year-old daughter, Nysa Devgn.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya’s video from what looks like an online Hindi elocution competition held by her school is going viral. From her enunciation to her expressions, the star kid caught everyone’s attention. Seeing this, many compared her speech to that of Nysa.

Advertisement

A Twitter user posted a side-by-side clip of the star kids. We can see Nysa Devgn addressing the student audience by giving an inspiring speech in Hindi at an event initiated by Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundations. This is followed by Aaradhya’s speech. The Twitter user posted the video online and wrote, “Proud Moment. Aaradhya Bachchan knows Hindi very well, and Amitabh Bachchan has given good manners to his granddaughter."

Take a look at the video here-

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and internet users took a dig at Nysa Devgn for “not speaking properly". A few supported Nysa, while a few others quickly pointed out that Aishwarya Rai too deserved the credit.

One user wrote, “Correction, it’s not just Amitabh Bachchan but Aishwarya Rai in the first place who has nurtured good manners in Aaru."

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Such a shame how Kajol and Ajay have raised their daughter. Everything they got from the Hindi industry and their good-for-nothing daughter can’t even speak properly. Failed parents."

Advertisement

One more user commented, “But the first video has Nysa Devgn who was trolled for being weak in Hindi. Nysa has studied abroad and has spent most of her time abroad. But (at least) she tried speaking in Hindi."

What are your thoughts about this video?

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here