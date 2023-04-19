Irrfan Khan's Last Film The Song of Scorpions To Release On This Date

Irrfan Khan was one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. He charted his course to stardom and made films an enriching experience for the audience. The critically acclaimed actor’s demise in 2020 after battling cancer for years left the film industry and his fans grief-stricken. Right before his death, he was working on the movie The Song of Scorpions, which is all set to get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023, a day before his third death anniversary.

His co-actress Tillotama Shome dropped a poster on her Instagram to announce the trailer launch. She wrote, “Love, deception and a song. The Song Of Scorpions by Anup Singh. Trailer releasing tomorrow." Fans definitely seem excited as many rushed to the comments section. One social media user wrote, “This has to be in the theatres!" Another user wrote, “Was eagerly waiting for this! Finally!" One user commented, “So happy to watch more of Irrfan sir."

In an interview, Zeeshan Ahmad, co-producer of The Song Of Scorpions, revealed his feelings about the upcoming movie. He said, “It is my honour that my name has been associated with this film as a co-producer and one of the presenters of the film. We are glad that Irrfan Khan’s last onscreen appearance in a film is soon going to be released in cinemas across the country and his fans will get to see him one last time on the big screen. Trust me, Irrfan’s character and performance in the film are going to leave you spellbound."

The Song of Scorpions will feature Irrfan Khan, Golshifteh Farahani, Shashank Arora, Waheeda Rehman and Tillotama Shome, to name a few. The movie premiered at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Irrfan Khan has worked in famous movies like Maqbool, Madaari, Life of Pi, Hindi Medium, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox and many other films. Now, with the release of his upcoming drama, fandom will get the chance to relish his work once again on the silver screen. The movie will be clashing with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

