‘Is It For Rishabh Pant?’ Urvashi Rautela’s Latest Post Makes Fans Curious

Actress Urvashi Rautela needs no introduction. Her alleged link-up with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has often grabbed the limelight. Now, Urvashi has shared cryptic posts about him, hinting towards a breakup. Urvashi was seen attending the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. She attended the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Urvashi posted pictures from the match. What grabbed netizens’ attention was her cryptic caption. In the post, Urvashi was seen flaunting her back in a green strappy dress. She was looking at the stadium. Her caption, which has been deleted now, read: “It takes time for a wounded heart to open up & trust again".

Advertisement

According to fans, her caption hinted towards her heartbreak. Social media users took no time to share their views in the comments section. “Rishab pant secretly reading all comments," wrote one user. Another commented, “Rishabh ek bar ye wali pitch par bhi khelo (Rishabh play in this pitch also once)". A third user wrote, “She is looking for RP". “Bhaiii nhi aaya h rishabh (Rishabh isn’t here)", commented another netizen.

Along with the excitement of the match, everyone’s attention in the stadium was also on Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi was looking stylish in a lemon green bodycon dress. Along with the match, people were also seen cheering for Urvashi. She has also shared some videos from the match on Instagram. She thanked her fans for showering her with love. “Kya bataoon yaaron? (What do I say?) I LOVE U ALL," she captained one of her clips. “DELHI ♥️ THANK YOU SO MUCH TO ALL DEAR FANS 🇮🇳 LOVE U ALL," Urvashi wrote in another video of hers from the match.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant had an accident last year, due to which he is not taking part in IPL 2023.

Urvashi recently appeared in the song Boss Party from the South film Waltair Veerayya. In the track, she was seen grooving alongside megastar Chiranjeevi. She is also working in a film with Ram Pothineni.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here