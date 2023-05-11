'It Doesn’t Make You A Small Person': Anupam Kher On Asking Anurag Kashyap For Work

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and veteran actor Anupam Kher have always been in the news for their differing political ideologies. The two have been vocal about their views and have also made comments, taking digs at each other. However, the latest is that Anupam Kher has approached the Gangs Of Wasseypur director for work in the past.

During an old interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he keeps meeting Anupam Kher because they share the same doctor. He also added that despite having different political ideologies, the Uunchai actor had suggested that the two should collaborate on a film together.

In an interview, Anupam Kher expressed his views when he was asked if he had approached Anurag for a film. “I have not seen Anurag Kashyap’s interview. Yes, we indeed keep meeting at the doctor’s place and I am not ashamed to ask for work from anyone. Asking for work from someone does not make you small."

He added that he wants to work with Anurag and finds him a great filmmaker. He also said that he liked Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. He said that he has not seen the director’s latest film, but political ideologies should not get in the way when it comes to work. Having a different opinion is not new to the industry, and people have had different views on things for a long time, he said. The difference is that now there are social media, and their expression can easily reach millions of people, he added.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap also revealed that sometimes even crew members have different ideologies, but the team still works together. He said that he has a problem with those hardcore people who try to impose their views on others.

The controversy started when Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files was among the few films whose names had popped up for India’s official entry for the Oscars. The Black Friday director criticised this through a tweet and said that the film should not be chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars.