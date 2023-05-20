Kirti Kulhari To Take A Break From OTT And Focus On Feature Films? Here's The Truth

From her breakthrough role in Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike to her hit series Four More Shots Please!, Kirti Kulhari has proven time and again her ability to captivate audiences across different platforms. With each project, she has garnered critical acclaim and love from her fans, establishing herself as a versatile and talented actress. After her success in the digital space with shows like Human or Criminal Justice, Kulhari now wants to refocus her energy on feature films.

After having worked on numerous OTT series, the actress told ETimes that she now seeks to explore Bollywood opportunities. Kulhari revealed that the process of shooting for a web series is incredibly demanding. “Shooting for one web series feels like shooting for 3-4 films together," she adds.

Kirti Kulhari further highlights the versatility of her work on OTT platforms in the past few years. The actress believes that she has reached a point where she does not feel the need to continue doing web shows repeatedly. While she acknowledges the possibility of returning to web shows in the future, Kulhari’s current focus lies on feature films, whether they are released on OTT platforms or in theatres.

In a surprising turn of events, the Four More Shots Please! star recently made headlines when she cut off her tresses for a new look. While speculations arose about the reason behind her drastic change, the actress revealed that she made the decision to cut her hair short purely for personal reasons.

Kirti Kulhari took to social media to share a boomerang clip of herself flaunting her new appearance. Accompanying the clip was a heartfelt message, “I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations. Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing."

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari has an exciting line-up of projects. She is set to appear in the film Nayeka, where she is also the producer. Additionally, the actress will be seen in Hisaab Barabar, alongside R Madhavan.

Kirti’s fans will be delighted to know that she is returning to the comedy genre with Khichdi 2. The actress initially made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Khichdi: The Movie and the upcoming sequel holds a special place in her heart.