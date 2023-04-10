Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kangana Takes New Dig at Karan, Says 'Aage Aage Dekho...'; Nayanthara Loses Cool During Temple Visit

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut has responded to Karan Johar’s recent cryptic post in which he spoke about how he was not going to surrender to false allegations against him. The actress re-shared a screenshot of Karan’s post, uploaded by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, on her Instagram Story and accused the filmmaker of allegedly insulting her on national television.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at their deity temple in the Kumbakonam district on the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram but they were mobbed as soon as they entered the temple. The actress even lost her cool when she saw someone filming her on their mobile.

Talking more about South news, Dhanush announced his next project with Mari Selvaraj. They previously collaborated in their critically acclaimed film, Karnan. The actor announced the big news on Twitter but what caught everyone’s attention is his new look seemingly for his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, an old video of Karan Johar has surfaced from his show Koffee With Karan, for which he is receiving flak on social media. In the video, shared by Random.Shitzz on Instagram, Karan Johar can be seen indulging in a candid conversation with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who graced his chat show together in the year 2013. During a segment, Karan asked Deepika who all she had been friendly with. In the clip, Deepika says, “You are friendly with Anushka, sorry I really choked on that; If you think you are her friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.”

In other news, Shefali Shah opened up about being inappropriately touched in a crowded place. Shefali was recently part of a podcast where she spoke about Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding where she played the role of a woman who was sexually abused as a child.

