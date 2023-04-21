Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Will Salman Khan Rule The Box Office?

Salman Khan is finally coming up with a film after a gap of two years. According to reports, his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to earn around Rs 12 to 18 crore on its opening day at the box office. This amount is relatively low for a Salman Khan movie, which could be due to its release during Ramadan. Experts anticipate that collections for the film could double on Eid day, which falls tomorrow, on Saturday.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan, in a recent interview with a portal, said that the advance bookings for the film are decent and he expects the film to earn respectable numbers on its opening day, which could be around Rs 15-18 crore. This is because the movie has a wide release, with over 4500 screens, and there are no major releases for the next few weeks. Additionally, the film has a good chance to perform well since it has a good window of time for viewers to see it.

On Friday morning, numerous fans rushed to cinemas to watch the first show of the movie. Shortly after, they took to Twitter to express their opinions and posted clips of the enthusiastic atmosphere inside the theatres. Videos of Salman Khan’s fans dancing, cheering, and whistling in response to high-octane action scenes and dance sequences started doing rounds on the internet.

Fans praised Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, referring to it as a ‘paisa vasool’ (worth the money) movie, as they found it to be a great entertainer. A fan complimented the impressive and outstanding dialogues, intense scenes, and exceptional performances by all the actors. They expressed surprise that Farhad had directed the movie, as it exceeded their expectations, ultimately concluding that it was a film worth the money spent.

The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and features a cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh in important roles.

