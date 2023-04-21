Kitu Gidwani To Make A Comeback On TV Screen After Two Decades

Kitu Gidwani was a well-known actress in the 80s and 90s. She has performed phenomenally in shows like Air Hostess, Junoon, Shaktimaan, and Swabhimaan. Now, she has made a comeback on TV after two decades. In the show Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe, she is going to essay the role of Ranisa, a queen who follows her own set of rules. When asked why she is making a comeback to the television industry after a huge gap, she told The Times Of India, “Since I am coming back after two decades on TV, the first thing that I am asked is ‘why’. I had my reasons to come back. It is not that I had disappeared and was not doing any work at all. I was acting in web shows and did a few films, too. But, I never found myself fitting into the saas-bahu genre and so I never tried doing TV in the last two decades. I always felt that I needed a stronger role."

Sharing why she chose Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum as her comeback project, Kitu Gidwani said, “I was fascinated by the role. I will be essaying the role of a queen and it excites me. Currently, we are shooting for the show in Umbergaon which has an exceptional storyline. Although Rani Sa is very traditional and follows a particular way of life, her family is caught amidst the modern era. I found the role to be extremely interesting. I’m hoping that viewers relate to my character even though I’m no longer an air hostess or Svetlana from Swabhimaan".

Advertisement

Kitu Gidwani never compromised on her roles. Instead, she waited for the right opportunity. During the time when she was not receiving good projects from the television industry, she focussed her energy on films. Kitu Gidwani has acted in films including Fashion, Dhobi Ghat, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Student of the Year, and Ok Jaanu.

Kitu Gidwani recently worked in the family comedy show Potluck. Her other releases include Ghost Stories, Ek Bura Aadmi, Mumbai Diaries, Dil Diya Hai, Earth and Swabhimaan. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming projects including Dunno Y3, Solid Patels, and Margaon the Closed File.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here