Mahima Chaudhry And Daughter Aryana's Video Viral, Internet Compares Her To Aaradhya

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry was recently spotted with her daughter Aryana at the special screening of actor Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film IB71. Mahima is best known for the film Pardes where she starred opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 49-year-old was previously married to famous architect Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. But their 7-year-long marital life came to an end with divorce in 2013. Aryana is the daughter of Mahima and Bobby.

Soon after a video of the mother and daughter surfaced on the internet, social media users could not help but draw comparisons between Aryana and actress Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya. The video was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The visual footage captured Mahima and her daughter dressed stylishly for the event. The actress was decked up in a rose-gold co-ord set, comprising a round neck tee that she paired with straight trousers of the same hue.

Amping up her look, she layered off her outfit with a satin, rose-gold shrug, decorated with small boho prints. Mahima gave a finishing touch to her avatar, sporting minimalistic jewellery and fashionable stilettos. She chose to let her hair open. The actress’ daughter too made a fashionable entry at the screening ceremony. She donned an all-white, casual ensemble that featured a tee and uber-cool joggers. Her hair, cut in bangs, was left open just like her mother’s.

Both Mahima and Aryana posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi. Despite being young, Aryana looked quite confident as she flashed a beaming smile, matching the happy energy of her mother. As soon as the video started doing the rounds on the internet, netizens were quick to find a striking resemblance between Aryana and Aaradhya, especially because of their similar haircut.

Comments started pouring in for Aryana as users noted how like Aaradhya, she also held her mother’s hand in public, indicating their closeness. While one individual noted, “She has just copied the hairstyle of Aaradhya. But looks even better than her," another quipped, “Beautiful than Aradhya." “This little lady is super cute like her mommy," pointed out a third netizen.

Aryana, born on June 10, 2007, is now a 16-year-old teenager. Although Aryana rarely makes a public appearance, whenever she does, her pictures and videos get viral.

Aaradhya, the daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, often hogs the limelight whenever she’s seen with her parents. The Bachchan family recently lodged a complaint in the Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel after they streamed fake news about Aaradhya’s health condition.