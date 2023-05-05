Mohra To Dhadkan, Hits Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar Delivered

Bollywood has given us many hit couples who have rocked the big screen. And much like that, the film industry has also given us some hit hero jodis. One such jodi is Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, who have delivered some mega hits at the box office. Together, they have starred in more than 15 movies and many of them are much-loved and have received appreciation from audiences. The duo will be back on the silver screen with Hera Pheri 3. Here is a list of a few films they have worked together in.

Waqt Hamara Hai (1993)

Waqt Hamara Hai is the movie that witnessed Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty working together for the first time. The film also starred Mamta Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani and many more. The movie is also special for Sajid Nadiadwala, as it was his first film as a producer after the death of his wife Divya Bharti.

Mohra (1994)

Mohra was a huge hit at the box office. The movie had an interesting cast ensemble starring Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and many others. The movie is directed by Rajiv Rai and received rave reviews from audiences. The plot centres around a journalist named Roma (Raveena Tandon) and her boss Mr Jindal (Naseeruddin Shah), who free Vishal (Ajay Devgn) from jail. Gradually, he realises he is being used as a pawn (Mohra).

Hera Pheri (2000)

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri reached cult status after he decided to remake his Malayalam movie Ramoji Rao Speaking. The comedy-drama featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as lead actors, with Tabu in a supporting role. The audience loved the chaotic plot, witty dialogues and the camaraderie between the trio.

Dhadkan (2000)

Dhadkan was a complete romantic drama helmed by Dharmesh Darshan. It is the story of Anjali, played by Shilpa Shetty, who is in love with Dev, portrayed by Suniel Shetty. However, her father gets her married to a businessman named Ram, essayed by Akshay Kumar.

Aawara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Vikram Bhatt’s Awara Paagal Deewana was released in the year 2002. The movie again brought the nation’s favourite duo- Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty together, along with Paresh Rawal. The movie turned out to be a box office hit again. From the action sequences to the comic timing of the actors, the audience loved the movie.

