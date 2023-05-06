Murali Sharma And Ashwini Kalsekar's Love Story Started On Sets Of Apaharan

Actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar are well-known in Hindi cinema for primarily portraying supporting roles. They are also a couple in real life and got married in 2009. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Murali revealed that he got acquainted with the actress on sets of Prakash Jha’s film Apaharan. He said that they became friends, exchanged numbers, and finally decided to marry after some time.

Ashwini said in the interview that they are each other’s critics as well. According to her, after they have acted in a shot, both discuss with each other whether they have acted in the scene properly or not. They also share their input regarding the characters portrayed by them. Ashwini was formerly married to actor Nitish Pandey in 1998 but they divorced in 2002. The couple has also received accolades for their work in the Golmaal franchise.

The audience loved the interview and one of them commented that both actors have done amazing work in their fields. Another wrote that Murali has a massive fan base when it comes to acting in Telugu films. Ashwini, many pointed out, has done a commendable job in the television show C.I.D.

On the work front, Murali has acted in Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. Bholaa Shankar is expected to release on August 11. It narrates the story of a brother (Chiranjeevi), who tries to hunt down the criminals who had harmed his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia will play the female lead in this film while Keerthy Suresh will enact the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister.

Bholaa Shankar also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, and Tulasi. Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej also acted in this film.

Ashwini has essayed the role of Afreen Liyakat in the film Hum Do Hamare Baarah directed by Kamal Chandra. The release date of this film has not been announced. Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Parth Samthaan have also acted in Hum Do Hamare Baarah.

