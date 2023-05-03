Never Romanced In Real Life, So Enjoying It On Screen: Nawazuddin Siddique

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is soon going to feature in the upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra directed by Kushan Nandy. The versatile actor is going to share the silver screen with actress Neha Sharma. Mithun Chakroborty’s son Mahakshay Kumar is also making a comeback with the film. Recently, during an event the actor was asked about his take on performing romantic scenes on screen. The actor had a hilarious response to this.

During the trailer launch event of the film, the actor said, “Who doesn’t like romance? “When I say that I genuinely enjoy it, I mean it. In real life, I didn’t find romance. I found what I was missing in real life through cinema. That’s all I need, thank you. Being an actor, I have feelings. Taking a dig at his personal life turmoil with his estranged wife Aaliya, Nawazuddin added, “I don’t know what is happening in my real and reel life, things have become so blurred."

Advertisement

The actor further says, “I feel maybe I have been getting dark characters to date because of my complexion. Rarely do I receive an offer for a romantic movie. The biggest reason for saying yes to this film was that I got a chance to romance in it. I want to explore myself as an actor. I would rather shoot myself than take the offer if someone came to me and said, “I’ll make you a superstar, but the condition is that you have to play the same character."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is critically acclaimed for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijan, and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. The actor made his acting debut with the 1999 Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. Now, the actor is all set to feature in upcoming films including Afwaah, Bole Chudiyan, Haddi, Adbhut, Tiku weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and The Maya Tape to name a few.

Advertisement

Not so long ago, the actor filed a defamation case against his wife Aaliya, and his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. However, as per the reports, later the actor withdrew the case. Jogira Sara Ra Ra will be Nawazuddin’s first film since the controversy. With music scored by Anup Bhat, the cinematography of the film is handled by Sourabh Waghmare. Backed by Naeem Siddiqui in collaboration with Kiran Shroff, the film is slated to release in theatres on May 12.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here