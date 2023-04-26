Not Ameesha Patel But This Actress Was The First Choice For Kaho Naa Pyar Hai

The film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released in 2000. It became a huge hit and its story and songs were admired by the audience as well as the critics. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. Interestingly, both of them entered Bollywood through this film. Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan directed the film to launch his son in Bollywood. A new actress was to be cast opposite Hrithik, and the makers decided to cast Kareena Kapoor.

The shooting of the film had also begun but Kareena left the film just after 5-6 days. According to Kareena’s mother, Babita, her daughter was not given attention in the film and the entire focus was on Hrithik.

Advertisement

Babita added that she has no regret in asking her daughter to walk out of a film that wouldn’t have done any good to her career. Kareena debuted in the same year in the film Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film didn’t work at the box office and it wasn’t a big hit like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

After Kareena left the film, the role went to Ameesha who played Hrithik’s love interest in the film. The two became stars overnight with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and got a lot of fame from their very first film. After the release of the film, both of them received several film offers. This film gave Rakesh a different identity as a director in Bollywood. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won several accolades including Filmfare Award for best film, best director, best actor, best male debut, best music director etc.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram-Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. Currently, he is shooting for YRF’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel is currently in the news for Gadar 2. The film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead. Gadar was a huge hit among the audience and everyone is eagerly waiting for its sequel.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here