Not Amitabh Bachchan But This Actor Was First Offered Jai's Role In Sholay

One of the most significant turning points in Amitabh Bachchan’s career was the release of the cult movie Sholay. The film was released in 1975 and is one of the most successful films of Bollywood, receiving much adulation from the audience. The craze for the movie, the iconic dialogues, the hit Jodi of Jai and Veeru and the songs are still fondly remembered and cherished. But did you know that the Shahenshah actor was not the first choice of the makers of the film?

In Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s Jai-Veeru characters etched an impression on the minds of the audience. Their on-screen bond set friendship goals for years to come. Hema Malini as Basanti and Amjad Khan as Gabbar are still not forgotten. But reportedly the makers’ first choice for the role of Jai was not Amitabh Bachchan. They wanted Shatrughan Sinha instead.

However, Shatrughan Sinha declined the offer. If reports are to be believed, he refused to work in a two-hero film. Reportedly, he might have assumed that Jai’s role has less importance due to which he refused the movie. However, in a television program titled Yaaron Ki Baraat, Sinha revealed that he could not do the movie, Sholay, because of “technical difficulties". But he was happy and proud that Amitabh Bachchan did it. The movie also became one of his biggest films in Bollywood to date.

So when Shatrughan Sinha declined the offer, Dharmendra suggested Amitabh Bachchan’s role and he got the role of Jai. Finally, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra created history with this movie and got the utmost fame and recognition.

Sholay was written by screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. It’s a story about love, friendship and revenge. The movie also featured Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan, among many others. The movie has delivered some hit songs as well like Yeh Dosti, Koi Haseena, Mehbooba Mehbooba and Haan Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

