Not Disha Patani But This Actress Was First Choice For MS Dhoni: The Untold Truth

The popular Bollywood film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a massive hit. The film was loved by the audience and received great reviews from the critics. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Disha Patani made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film and played the character of MS Dhoni’s ex-girlfriend. Her character dies after an accident. She received a lot of admiration for her portrayal of the character and was loved throughout the film. However, Disha wasn’t the first choice to play the role.

The role of MS Dhoni’s ex-girlfriend was first offered to another popular actress in Bollywood and South Indian films, Rakul Preet Singh. It was reported that Rakul had also given her approval and read the script. But destiny had other plans, as she couldn’t manage her dates. The film finally went to Disha Patani, who became an overnight star. Rakul also revealed in an interview that she has been a huge fan of Neeraj Pandey and watches all his films. She added that she immediately agreed to do the film after it was offered to her.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was based on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the then-captain of the Indian cricket team. This film crossed all the milestones of success. Even today, this film is counted among the best films of Indian cinema. The story, characters, and songs of the film won the hearts of the people. A song in the film Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyar Karega was filmed by Disha Patani and Sushant Singh Rajput. The song became a huge hit among the masses. The film made a collection of approximately Rs 133 crore at the box office.

Reportedly, there was news that the film will have a sequel, and this time the story will revolve around MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings’ resurgence in the IPL. However, due to the unfortunate demise of the lead actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, the makers decided to shelve the film. They said that without Sushant, the film would never have been made.

