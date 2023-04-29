Not Rajesh Khanna But This Popular Actor Was First Offered Titular Role In Anand

The 1971 Hindi film Anand directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee remains one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema. It narrates the story of Anand (played by Rajesh Khanna) who doesn’t have a long time to live as he suffers from lymphosarcoma, an intestinal cancer. This film was a hit owing to its heart-warming storyline and acting performances, especially of Kaka (Rajesh Khanna’s other name). Many would not know that Raj Kapoor, not Rajesh Khanna, was Hrishikesh Da’s first choice to play Anand’s role.

But since Raj Kapoor had just recovered from an illness, Hrishikesh Mukherjee didn’t want to disturb him. He then approached Shashi Kapoor but he denied the offer after listening to the script. Finally, the filmmaker offered Anand to Rajesh Khanna and he accepted the film. Rest, as we all know, is history. He had attained the “superstar" status at that time and charged Rs 7 lakh as his signing amount. This was very low in comparison to his fame. Almost everyone thinks that it is difficult to even imagine anyone else performing the role of Anand.

Not only Raj Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, but renowned singer and actor Kishore Kumar was also a choice for playing Anand’s character. But there is an interesting anecdote as to why he couldn’t get that role. It is said that Hrishikesh Mukherjee had discussed Anand with Kishore Kumar earlier but he couldn’t sign the film.

It is said that the noted singer had asked his watchman to not allow a Bengali man inside his house. The watchman mistook Hrishikesh Da for that Bengali man and didn’t allow him inside the house. The singer, who had sung many songs for Rajesh Khanna in the 70s, also couldn’t get the chance to sing for him in this film. Music director Salil Chowdhury felt that singer Mukesh was the perfect choice instead. According to him, he could bring out the emotions in a better way for Anand’s character. Seems like the audience also felt the same and songs like Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye and Maine Tere Liye Hi Saat Rang Ke Sapne were hits.

