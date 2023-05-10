Not Ranveer-Deepika But Salman-Aishwarya Were 1st Choices For Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is one of the most successful films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s career. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. While Ranveer and Deepika did full justice to their characters in the film, it has been revealed that they were not the first choice to play the lead roles. Bhansali wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leads after their pairing became a key factor in the success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

However, Salman and Aishwarya broke up after the film and refused to work with each other. It was found that their relationship had become so bitter that they didn’t want to be cast together, as per reports.

But Salman was relentless and reportedly wanted to work for Bajirao Mastani. As Aishwarya walked out of the film, he suggested Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast Katrina Kaif as Mastani. Reportedly, he even took Katrina to the director’s house and introduced her, saying, “This is your Mastani." However, the Padmavat director wasn’t convinced by Katrina and shelved the film.

Later, he revived the film once again and wanted Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. It was found that Salman had suggested Bhumika Chawla’s name for the role of Kashi Bai. During her screen test, her saree caught fire with diya, and that ended her audition, according to reports.

Bhansali revealed that it took him almost 12-13 years to make Bajirao Mastani. He added that everything was on point and the film was ready to go on floors after Devdas. However, it couldn’t be made at that moment. He added that the film was not destined to be made at that time, and he felt extremely disappointed as it was his dream project. He also stated that during all those years, he tried 2-3 times to make the film again.

In the end, the film was finally released in 2015 with a stellar cast. The performances of all the characters were praised by critics and the audience. The film received a lot of admiration and became a huge hit at the box office.

