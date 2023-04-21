Not Sathyaraj, But Sanjay Dutt Was The First Choice For Katappa In Baahubali

Sanjay Dutt has played many iconic characters on the silver screen. From winning the hearts of his audience with his charming personality as Sagar from the movie Saajan opposite Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan to playing the role of Munna in Munnabhai MBBS, we love Sanjay. Don’t we? Recently, Sanjay Dutt has found fame in the South as well, especially with his powerful performance as Adheera, a dreaded villain, in KGF Chapter 2. However, did you know he has previously rejected an important role from Baahubali?

Before KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt was offered the character of Katappa from the Baahubali franchise, a role which he did not find too strong and interesting to portray at that time. However, the movie was a blockbuster hit and had record-breaking earnings. In fact, even today the audience remembers the character of Katappa. Every dialogue, every scene and every actor managed to etch an impression in the minds of the viewers.

Such was the popularity of the first part that for the longest time, there was only one question which kept troubling the audience and that was, “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara (Why did Katappa kill Baahubali)?" It is the most talked about and considered to be one of the most successful films in the South.

After Sanjay Dutt declined the offer of playing the role of villain, Katappa, in Baahubali, the director offered it to actor Sathyaraj who portrayed the character to perfection. His impeccable acting chops immortalised Katappa’s character in the world of films and in the minds of movie-goers.

Speaking of the movie, Baahubali: The Beginning is S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus which is an Indian epic action film which was released in the year 2015. It’s the tale of Sivudu, a daring and adventurous man who gets involved in a decades-old feud between two people in conflict. The movie stars Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead. Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in important roles.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has many movies lined up. He will be seen in KGF: Chapter 3, Hera Pheri 3, Baap.

