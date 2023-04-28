‘Not True’: Kartik Aaryan On Replacing Ranveer Singh In Tezaab Remake

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently set all the rumour mills buzzing after it was speculated that he would be replacing Ranveer Singh in the remake of the 1988 film Tezaab. The remake of the Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor-starrer, which was announced last year, reportedly cast Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. But, lately, when gossip-mongers started spreading the rumours of Kartik being a part of Tezaab, the Shehzaada actor took matters into his own hands. Dismissing the groundless claims, Kartik in a tweet, revealed that the anticipatory speculations were completely untrue.

Re-posting the tweet that read, “Trade Buzz or Rumour: Kartik Aaryan Bags Another Biggie With Tezaab Remake, Ranveer Singh Opts Out!" Kartik reacted to the false claims. The Freddy actor’s honest reply was, “Not True." He also added a prayer emoji at the end, which presumably indicates his urge not to spread false rumours.

As soon as Kartik’s tweet surfaced on the microblogging platform, the original tweet that was made by an account named Box Office Worldwide defended their claim by writing, “Guessed so that’s why it’s a ‘buzz’ or ‘rumour’! Thanks for clarifying Kartik Aaryan."

Directed by N Chandra, Tezaab was released on the big screens on November 11, 1988. Starring the popular pair of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, coupled with compelling performances from Chunkey Panday, Anupam Kher, and Kiran Kumar, the action romance stole the hearts of the audience, minting millions at the box office. Tezaab also marked Madhuri’s breakthrough performance, making her the star that she is now. Her graceful dance performance to the song Ek Do Teen is still hailed to be an iconic showstopper.

According to Hindustan Times, Tezaab’s official Hindi remake was announced in 2022. Producer Murad Khetani acquired the remake rights from N Chandru. In an interview with Times of India, the producer revealed that Tezaab’s remake would appeal to movie-goers in the present generation, apt for “modern times."

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the film Shehzaada, opposite Kriti Sanon is currently busy with his upcoming flick Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy will also star actress Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, the promising young actor has also been roped in for the much-anticipated Aashiqui 3.

