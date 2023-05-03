Trends :Urfi JavedTunisha Sharma Suicide CaseSamantha Ruth PrabhuShiv ThakareRam Charan
Pakistan Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Demolition Of Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Peshawar

The lawyer also claimed that there are no documents with any department of the government to prove that the late Raj Kapoor’s family ever owned the property in Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 16:37 IST

Delhi, India

It had been declared a national heritage by the provincial government in 2016.
Leaving a legacy of unmatchable screen aura, the late Raj Kapoor is hands down the man who carved the Hindi Cinema and how it is known to the world today. Now in a recent development, the late actor’s ancestral home has been saved from demolition after Peshawar High Court dismissed a petition seeking ownership over the legendary actor’s Haveli. The property is located in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan was once owned by Raj Kapoor’s family. It had been declared a national heritage by the provincial government in 2016.

According to PTI, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Abdul Shakoor on Thursday dismissed the ownership case of the petitioner. The court dismissed the petition in light of an earlier judgment made by the same court about the acquisition process of the Mera Naam Joker actor’s haveli which was declared as the national heritage by the federal government led by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The judge asked the archaeology department if they had any documents to prove Raj Kapoor’s family ever lived in the haveli.

To this, the Counsel of the petitioner told the court that the father of the petitioner bought the mansion during an auction in 1969 after competitive bidding, paid its cost and remained an absolute owner till the commencement of the acquisition process initiated by the provincial government. The lawyer also claimed that there are no documents with any department of the government which could prove that the late Raj Kapoor’s family ever owned the property situated in Qissa Khwanni Bazaar.

The mansion is in the worst condition and its current owners want to demolish the structure and construct a commercial plaza given its prime location.

However, the bench told the counsel that the matter ought to be taken to a civil court.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home was built between 1918 and 1922 by his grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. It is said that Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born here. Late actor Rishi Kapoor along with his brother Randhir Kapoor visited the site in the 1990s.

first published: May 03, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 16:37 IST
