Entertainment News Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh Creates History At Coachella, Samantha's Shaakuntalam Drops At Box Office

Diljit Dosanjh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 15:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh has created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. While he and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi made their debut at the festival, several other global icons including also rocked the Coachella 2023 stage. Read More

Apr 16, 2023 11:08 IST

Pooja Hegde Gives A Glimpse Of Her Self Care Sunday

“Learning to take care of myself more…☺️ here’s me after a longgg day of film promotions," shared Pooja Hegde.

Apr 16, 2023 21:36 IST

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra Attend Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

Love birds Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra attended Baba Siddique’s iftar party.

Apr 16, 2023 21:01 IST

Pregnant Sana Khan’s Husband Gets Trolled for ‘Dragging’ Her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party; Watch

Sana Khan, who is expecting her first child, along with her husband was also spotted arriving for the iftar party.

Apr 16, 2023 20:55 IST

Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Pathani Suit at Baba Siddique’s Party Amid Death Threats; Watch

Salman Khan posing at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party.

Salman Khan arrived at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in a sleek black-coloured Pathani attire. Read more here

Apr 16, 2023 20:11 IST

Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous In Black Saree As She Arrives For Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is looking stunning in a black saree.

Apr 16, 2023 19:32 IST

Salim Khan Arrives For Iftar Bash Hosted By Baba Siddique

Salim Khan today arrived for the big iftar bash which is every year hosted by Baba Siddique.

Apr 16, 2023 19:22 IST

Urfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Allegations, Claims Someone From Neeraj Pandey's Office Threatening Her

Urfi Javed claims to receive threat calls from Neeraj Pandey’s office

Urfi Javed posted a video on her Instagram stories claiming that she has been harassed by someone from Neeraj Pandey’s office and he has also threatened to beat her. Read more here

Apr 16, 2023 19:09 IST

Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Her Sunday Binge In Stunning Beachwear; Shamita Shetty Reacts

Shilpa Shetty stuns in cool beachwear. (Photo: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture in beachwear and enjoying curly fries. Read more here

Apr 16, 2023 18:32 IST

War 2: Ayan Mukerji To Make A Whopping Rs. 32 Crore For Directing Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Spy Thriller

As per new developments, Ayan Mukerji will be raking in a huge amount for helming the much-awaited addition to the spy universe. Read the story here.

Ayan Mukerji will be making a lot of money for making War 2.

Apr 16, 2023 18:22 IST

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra Spotted At Gurudwara; WATCH

Love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra today was spotted at a Gurudwara taking holy blessing.

Apr 16, 2023 18:20 IST

Sonam Bajwa Looks Hot In Red Colour Backless Dress

The Punjabi actress has been setting the internet on fire as she shared a series of hot-looking pictures on Instagram.

Apr 16, 2023 18:10 IST

Amy Jackson Announces Her Next Crakk

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram and shared information about her next film.

Apr 16, 2023 17:52 IST

Mira Rajput Looks Beautiful In Chic Ethnic Wear; Says ‘Haso, Jiyo, Muskurao’

Mira Rajput looks ethereal in a chic salwar suit.

Mira Rajput wins hearts with her simple yet stylish looks. The star wife is wearing a chic salwar suit but it is her caption which is grabbing attention. Read more here

Apr 16, 2023 17:51 IST

Abhishek Nigam Drops BTS PICS From Ali Baba Set; Says ‘This part of my life is the best’

Abhishek Nigam is essaying lead role in the show Ali Baba. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures.

Apr 16, 2023 17:40 IST

Meezan Jafri performs Umrah Ahead Of Ramzan

Jaaved Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jafri reached the holy city of Mecca to perform Umrah. He posted a couple of pictures and videos from his visit to the holy city.

Apr 16, 2023 17:25 IST

Shehnaaz Gill And Her Brother Spotted In The City Today

Shehnaaz Gill is trending ever since Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has released. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut.

Apr 16, 2023 17:03 IST

Rhea Chakraborty Looks Ravishing In All Black Outfit

Rhea Chakraborty today was spotted in Delhi. She opted for all black outfit.

Apr 16, 2023 16:42 IST

Rakesh Roshan Dismisses Rumours About Siddharth Anand Directing Hrithik Roshan Starrer Krrish 4, More Details Inside

Rakesh Roshan put the rumours to rest that claimed that Siddarth Anand might be the director of Krrish 4. Read the story here.

Rakesh Roshan clarified about rumours regarding Siddarth Anand helming the Krrish sequel.

Apr 16, 2023 16:29 IST

Palak Tiwari Looks Cool In Printed Crop Top And Flared Pants

Palak Tiwari, who is soon going to make her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was spotted today in the city.

Apr 16, 2023 16:03 IST

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Get Spotted With Kids Viaan And Samisha

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in the city with her kids Viaan and Samisha and husband Raj Kundra.

Apr 16, 2023 15:32 IST

Kajol Shares A No Make-Up Selfie

Kajol sends out happy Sunday wishes to fans.

Apr 16, 2023 15:27 IST

Pakistani Actress Sajal Aly Gets Candid About Her Bond With Sridevi, 'We Used To Talk On Phone For Hours'

Sajal Aly talked about her equations with Sridevi after working with her in the 2017 thriller Mom. Read the story here.

Sajal Aly says Sridevi was like her mother in a recent interview.

Apr 16, 2023 15:00 IST

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik Elated With Miraculous Growth In Height, Says 'I Am Really Very Excited'

Abdu Rozik will soon be seen in Big Brother UK. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Bos 16 fame and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is diagnosed with rickets and growth hormone deficiency. Read more here

Apr 16, 2023 14:44 IST

Tiger Shroff Looks Dapper Handsome In Black Classy Outfit; PICS

The Heropanti actor looked handsome in black classy outfit. Tiger took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures.

Apr 16, 2023 14:32 IST

Kriti Sanon Attempts Skydiving As Part Of Her Bucket List, Fans Say, 'This Woman So Calm Like She Does It Everyday'

Kriti Sanon ticked off skydiving from her bucket list recently after indulging in the adventure sport. Read the story here.

Kriti Sanon Attempts skydiving as part of her bucketlist.

Apr 16, 2023 14:30 IST

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature In This Sunkissed Bikini; SEE PIC

Esha Gupta is an avid social media user. She continuously shares her bold pictures on her Instagram handle.

Apr 16, 2023 14:03 IST

Apr 16, 2023 13:42 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Creates History As He Rocks The Coachella 2023 Stage With His Performance

Diljit Dosanjh has become the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Several global icons including BLACKPINK and Kid Laroi also performed at the event. Read more here.

Fans congratulate Diljit Dosanjh as he performs at the Coachella 2023.
Apr 16, 2023 13:30 IST

Bhumi Pednekar Is Making The Most Of Her Phuket Vacay

Bhumi Pednekar shares a happy video of herself from Phuket.

Read more

 Meanwhile, amid reports suggesting that Yash Raj Films will not be working with Ranveer Singh owing to the string of flops that the actor delivered, a source close to Aditya Chopra rubbished such rumours to Times Of India. They stated that even today, Ranveer Singh looks up to Aditya Chopra before signing a film. And that the ups and downs in the career trajectory doesn’t tarnish or affect business associations. The source also assured that Ranveer Singh is very much a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and that he will bounce back the same way Rajesh Khanna did with Yash Chopra’s Daag.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam failed to leave a mark at the box office on day two. Early estimates suggest that the film collected just Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday in comparison to Rs 5 crore on Friday.

In some other news, John Abraham has reportedly backed out of Sajid Khan’s 100%. As reported by Pinkvilla, John has changed his mind is now ‘not in the mood’ to do comedy films. Reportedly, it is because of Pathaan’s success that John has backed out of 100%. Not just this, but the actor, who was also in talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2, has now taken a back seat as far as discussions regarding the same are concerned.

An old video of Deepika Padukone has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen admitting that she is just ’12th pass’ and has not been to college.

Palak Tiwari recently stirred waves on the internet when she got candid about a cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made in regard to women on the sets of Antim and their dressing attire. According to Palak who was an assistant in that film, the actor had asked the women to not wear low necklines. Her revelation prompted some netizens to express their offence on social media. Now Palak Tiwari has come forward with a clarification that her statement was misconstrued.

Meanwhile, an old video of Salman Khan surfaced where he recalled the time when Katrina Kaif claimed that John Abraham had her replaced from a film that they were both working on and that she was part of that project only because Salman Khan had advised her to follow it up. Not only that, but Salman Khan had also revealed that because of him and Katrina Kaif, John Abraham caught a big break.

In some international news, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were recently snapped kissing each other. This has left netizens wondering if the former couple is together again.

Stay tuned for more updates!

