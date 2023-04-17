Entertainment News Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh Creates History At Coachella, Samantha's Shaakuntalam Drops At Box Office

Curated By: Srijita Sen
Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 15:28 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh has created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. While he and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi made their debut at the festival, several other global icons including also rocked the Coachella 2023 stage. Read More
“Learning to take care of myself more…☺️ here’s me after a longgg day of film promotions," shared Pooja Hegde.
Love birds Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra attended Baba Siddique’s iftar party.
Sana Khan, who is expecting her first child, along with her husband was also spotted arriving for the iftar party.
Salman Khan arrived at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in a sleek black-coloured Pathani attire. Read more here
Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is looking stunning in a black saree.
Salim Khan today arrived for the big iftar bash which is every year hosted by Baba Siddique.
Urfi Javed posted a video on her Instagram stories claiming that she has been harassed by someone from Neeraj Pandey’s office and he has also threatened to beat her. Read more here
Shilpa Shetty shared a picture in beachwear and enjoying curly fries. Read more here
As per new developments, Ayan Mukerji will be raking in a huge amount for helming the much-awaited addition to the spy universe. Read the story here.
Love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra today was spotted at a Gurudwara taking holy blessing.
The Punjabi actress has been setting the internet on fire as she shared a series of hot-looking pictures on Instagram.
Amy Jackson took to her Instagram and shared information about her next film.
Mira Rajput wins hearts with her simple yet stylish looks. The star wife is wearing a chic salwar suit but it is her caption which is grabbing attention. Read more here
Abhishek Nigam is essaying lead role in the show Ali Baba. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of BTS pictures.
Jaaved Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jafri reached the holy city of Mecca to perform Umrah. He posted a couple of pictures and videos from his visit to the holy city.
Shehnaaz Gill is trending ever since Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has released. The actress will be making her Bollywood debut.
Rhea Chakraborty today was spotted in Delhi. She opted for all black outfit.
Rakesh Roshan put the rumours to rest that claimed that Siddarth Anand might be the director of Krrish 4. Read the story here.
Palak Tiwari, who is soon going to make her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was spotted today in the city.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in the city with her kids Viaan and Samisha and husband Raj Kundra.
Kajol sends out happy Sunday wishes to fans.
Sajal Aly talked about her equations with Sridevi after working with her in the 2017 thriller Mom. Read the story here.
Bigg Bos 16 fame and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is diagnosed with rickets and growth hormone deficiency. Read more here
The Heropanti actor looked handsome in black classy outfit. Tiger took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures.
Kriti Sanon ticked off skydiving from her bucket list recently after indulging in the adventure sport. Read the story here.
Esha Gupta is an avid social media user. She continuously shares her bold pictures on her Instagram handle.
Taimur Ali Khan goes out for a walk with dad Saif. Have a look :
Diljit Dosanjh has become the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Several global icons including BLACKPINK and Kid Laroi also performed at the event. Read more here.
Bhumi Pednekar shares a happy video of herself from Phuket.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam failed to leave a mark at the box office on day two. Early estimates suggest that the film collected just Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday in comparison to Rs 5 crore on Friday.
In some other news, John Abraham has reportedly backed out of Sajid Khan’s 100%. As reported by Pinkvilla, John has changed his mind is now ‘not in the mood’ to do comedy films. Reportedly, it is because of Pathaan’s success that John has backed out of 100%. Not just this, but the actor, who was also in talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2, has now taken a back seat as far as discussions regarding the same are concerned.
An old video of Deepika Padukone has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen admitting that she is just ’12th pass’ and has not been to college.
Palak Tiwari recently stirred waves on the internet when she got candid about a cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made in regard to women on the sets of Antim and their dressing attire. According to Palak who was an assistant in that film, the actor had asked the women to not wear low necklines. Her revelation prompted some netizens to express their offence on social media. Now Palak Tiwari has come forward with a clarification that her statement was misconstrued.
Meanwhile, an old video of Salman Khan surfaced where he recalled the time when Katrina Kaif claimed that John Abraham had her replaced from a film that they were both working on and that she was part of that project only because Salman Khan had advised her to follow it up. Not only that, but Salman Khan had also revealed that because of him and Katrina Kaif, John Abraham caught a big break.
In some international news, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were recently snapped kissing each other. This has left netizens wondering if the former couple is together again.
