Entertainment News Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh Creates History At Coachella, Samantha's Shaakuntalam Drops At Box Office

Meanwhile, amid reports suggesting that Yash Raj Films will not be working with Ranveer Singh owing to the string of flops that the actor delivered, a source close to Aditya Chopra rubbished such rumours to Times Of India. They stated that even today, Ranveer Singh looks up to Aditya Chopra before signing a film. And that the ups and downs in the career trajectory doesn’t tarnish or affect business associations. The source also assured that Ranveer Singh is very much a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and that he will bounce back the same way Rajesh Khanna did with Yash Chopra’s Daag.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam failed to leave a mark at the box office on day two. Early estimates suggest that the film collected just Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday in comparison to Rs 5 crore on Friday.

In some other news, John Abraham has reportedly backed out of Sajid Khan’s 100%. As reported by Pinkvilla, John has changed his mind is now ‘not in the mood’ to do comedy films. Reportedly, it is because of Pathaan’s success that John has backed out of 100%. Not just this, but the actor, who was also in talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2, has now taken a back seat as far as discussions regarding the same are concerned.

An old video of Deepika Padukone has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen admitting that she is just ’12th pass’ and has not been to college.

Palak Tiwari recently stirred waves on the internet when she got candid about a cardinal rule that Salman Khan had made in regard to women on the sets of Antim and their dressing attire. According to Palak who was an assistant in that film, the actor had asked the women to not wear low necklines. Her revelation prompted some netizens to express their offence on social media. Now Palak Tiwari has come forward with a clarification that her statement was misconstrued.

Meanwhile, an old video of Salman Khan surfaced where he recalled the time when Katrina Kaif claimed that John Abraham had her replaced from a film that they were both working on and that she was part of that project only because Salman Khan had advised her to follow it up. Not only that, but Salman Khan had also revealed that because of him and Katrina Kaif, John Abraham caught a big break.

In some international news, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were recently snapped kissing each other. This has left netizens wondering if the former couple is together again.

